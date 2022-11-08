Bul learning to lead, Vipers on the climb

Bul coach Alex Isabirye admits the pressure of leading is real, but is happy they are copying well so far.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) leaders on 14 points from six matches will go four ahead of second-placed SC Villa if they negotiate past Express at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Both Bul and Express come into their clash at the back of beating Onduparaka 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

"We are starting to learn how to play when you are at the top," Isabirye told Daily Monitor, "The pressure is real but we are copying.

"Our hard-fought win over Onduparaka was one step forward and our next game against Express is another important test for us."

Isabirye will miss winger Denis Mwemezi, who sustained serious injury against Onduparaka.

But he will count on marksmen Karim Ndugwa and Richard Wandyaka to unlock Express. The pair lead scoring charts with four goals each.

Need for momentum

Express and coach James Odoch host their second game at Wankulukuku this season, where women and students will enter for free, hoping to build onto their last win.

"We know they (Bul) have been playing well but after our win over Onduparaka, we want to keep that momentum," Odoch told the Daily Monitor.

"If you are challenging for the title, then you have to win tomorrow's (today) game."

Express hitman Allan Kayiwa, three goals to his name, has recovered from malaria in time for this but Ivan Mayanja and Enock Ssebagala are ruled out with the same illness.

Champions rally

Across-the-board at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, champions Vipers and coach Roberto Oliviera face a buoyant Wakiso Giants looking to climb up the log.

Wakiso Giants sit fourth on 10 points having won three, drawn one and lost another - their most recent win a 2-1 home victory over URA last week.

Vipers, who have won one, drawn as many and lost the other, are 12th on four points.

Wakiso Giants score some goals, seven to their name so far; but what will encourage Vipers is they also leak them. The Purple Sharks have conceded five.

Vipers captain Milton Karisa is in the mood having scored one and created another for Yunus Sentamu, who opened his account with a brace last Friday.

The two will hope to continue the charge at Wakiso, but the hosts have their own guns too.

Forwards Moses Aliro and Norman Ogik have scored two goals each and will fancy a go at the champions.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Match Day Seven

Tuesday, 4pm

Express vs. Bul, Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, TV

Wakiso Giants vs. Vipers SC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso, TV

Gaddafi vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Wednesday, 4pm