Bul look to close in as leaders falter

Bul will be looking to close in on the Startimes Uganda Premier League leaders when they visit the Prisons Ground to play Maroons.

The Jinja-based side are on 24 points, five behind leaders KCCA after the latter suffered a 1-0 away loss to Bright Stars on a day when all the top three teams failed to win.

Loki elated

A 66th minute strike at Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso from Soltilo Bright Stars striker Emmanuel Loki was enough to inflict a third defeat of the season on KCCA.

The home side had been probing and asking questions up to the time that forward Nelson Sentuka threaded the ball into Loki's path who made no mistake to put it beyond KCCA stand-in goalkeeper Derrick Ochan's reach.

"I saw him coming off the line and chose to put the ball on his left.It gives delight to score against a big team like KCCA and hope to build on that,' the dreadlocked forward said.

His coach Asaph Mwebaze expects consistency from the lad if Bright Stars are to increase on the 20-point haul and eighth place on the table.

"He is energetic, takes on defenders and executed our approach of catching KCCA on the counter well.

"We didn't expect to have 20 points by half way the season but my boys put the frustration of losing to Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill behind to come back strong in the game. We showed great character," Mwebaze told Daily Monitor.

The visitors had a couple of scoring chances but were wasted by Tshisungu Kankonde, Muhammad Shaban and Muhammad Senoga.

Morley Byekwaso's KCCA remained top of the table after their third defeat with 29 points from 14 matches.

Kayiwa stunner

In Njeru, Ibrahim Kayiwa broke Vipers hearts with a late non-stop strike in the first minute of added time as Busoga United picked their maiden win since returning to the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The Venoms remain second with 27 points, two below KCCA.

The result lifts Busoga to 10 points but they stay second from bottom.

Meanwhile, there was more drama in Wakiso, as the Purple Sharks looked on course for victory after a deflected Hassan Senyonjo strike gave the home team the lead.

But Junior Andama struck a penalty in added time after referee Ali Sabila adjudged Titus Sematimba to have handled in the box to punish wasteful finishing by Wakiso.

Wakiso moved to third position with 25 points after 14 games.

Startimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Gaddafi 2-1 URA

Busoga United 1-0 Vipers

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Arua Hill

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 KCCA

Wednesday, 4pm

Express vs. Blacks Power, Wankulukuku

Bul vs. Maroons, Njeru