Bul point horns at KCCA in grudge match

With the stakes in the StarTimes Uganda Premier league already as high as ever, Bul hosting KCCA on Friday at the Lugazi Stadium-Najjembe is a tension-filled match where neither team can afford to drop the ball.

In what promises to be a nail-biting grudge match, two league title favourites - one fresh off a hard-fought opening win over URA, the other grinding out a gritty draw with newcomers Police - are set to lock horns.

The outcome is anyone's guess, as both sides are evenly matched, making it too close to call. However, one thing is certain: this game will go the full distance in revealing the true title credentials of both teams.

Victory here could set the tone for the season, while defeat may expose weaknesses lurking beneath the surface as the title shaping contest has come so early.

Abbey Kikomeko's Bul will enter this clash with a psychological edge, having dominated both encounters between the two sides last season and finished second behind eventual winners SC Villa.

However, Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA, fresh from a confident opening victory, are on a determined revenge mission. Keen to put past failures behind them, they are out to prove they are no longer the same side that faltered in key moments last campaign.

With renewed confidence and a more balanced squad, they will be aiming to show just how much they have improved.

New ploy

"We fielded an attacking lineup against Police, but once they went down to ten men, they parked the bus and defended deep, frustrating our efforts to break them down. We are now focused on devising strategies to counter such mid-table teams that resort to these tactics when facing us," Kikomeko told Daily Monitor

He added; " KCCA's win in their opening game has undoubtedly boosted their morale, and they will come into this clash riding that wave of confidence. However, we beat them twice last season, and we are expecting a similar outcome on Friday, even though we’re playing away in Lugazi instead of at home."

KCCA players celebrate the goal against URA. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Although Kikomeko reckons they are ' determined to take all three points against a direct competitor and get our campaign back on track,' he must be mindful of Mubiru's strategy alternation against close challengers.

Under Mubiru, KCCA is trying to revive their reputation for playing compelling, attacking football, characterized by fluid passing and relentless forward movement. Their flair in the final third is what makes them such a dangerous opponent.

In contrast, Bul are known for a gritty, hard-pressing defensive style. Their ability to suffocate opponents with physicality and disciplined positioning often grinds down even the most creative teams.

These contrasting approaches will set the stage for a thrilling showdown, with fans on their toes as each side battles to impose their style and seize control of the game.

Isabirye invades Stars

At Kavumba Stadium, four-time league champions URA, still licking their wounds after a hard-fought opening game loss to KCCA, are set to visit Joseph Mutyaba's Soltilo Bright Stars in a bid to reignite their title chase.

With a 13-year agonizing wait for silverware hanging over Alex Isabirye's Tax Collectors, this match offers a crucial opportunity to kick start their campaign and prove they still have the firepower to challenge for the title.

Despite their rocky start, they remain hopeful that this game against the underdogs will spark the momentum they need to end their long drought and reclaim their place among the league's elite.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures - 4pm

Bul vs. KCCA, Najjembe

Mbarara City vs. Police, Kakyeka

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. URA, Wakiso