Bul ponder defence

Bul's astounding Stanbic Uganda Cup triumph over Vipers in July last year in Masindi - their first ever - by and large revolved around striker Karim Ndugwa's nine-goal heroics.





Such was Ndugwa's impeccable form and indefatigable character in their fairytale run that he notched a brace in the 3-1 in the final game and in a short while, joined his final victims - Vipers - in the January transfer window.





He was the focal point of Alex Isabirye's team and the Oil-makers made the most out of his experience and scoring potential.





Put in a better context; Ndugwa had scored six goals of Bul's 24 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League before he made the inevitable money switch to the reigning league champions.





Richard Wandyaka (four goals), Vincent Zziwa (2), Jerome Kirya (2) and Ibrahim Kazindula supplemented Ndugwa's goal scoring form as Bul rose to second on the log with 27 points from 14 matches.





Ndugwa's impact at Bul was that immense and now Isabirye is raking around the market for a potent replacement if they want to defend the Uganda Cup and also stun third placed Vipers and current leaders KCCA in the league title race.





With one goal contribution each this season, neither Frank Kalanda, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Walter Ochora, Martin Aprem, Ronald Otti, Ivan Wani nor Hillary Onek can claim to weigh in with an equivalent goal shift.





That said, Isabirye, reportedly sweet talking Arua Hill's gangly forward Samuel Ssekamatte as Ndugwa's fill-in, will have less worries facing Mukono Regional side Sparks FC in the round of 64 that kicks off over the weekend.





Ndugwa, formerly at SC Villa, URA, Wakiso Giants, Mbarara City, Victors, Horseed (Somalia) and AFC Leopards (Kenya) exemplified Isabirye's long-ball approach best and the gaffer must have been dumbfounded when he chose to join direct rivals and more so jump into a fierce slots battle at Kitende.





Vipers also added Desire Titty (Ivory Coast), Yunus Sentamu, Robert Mwenge (DR Congo), Martin Kizza and Darcy Mbaka (DR Congo).





Slippery





At the draws conducted at Fufa House yesterday, ten-time Uganda Cup winners KCCA will visit Kampala regional side KJT while James Odoch's Express, also on ten titles, visit Wakiso regional side Kajjansi FC.





Nine-time winners SC Villa, enjoying a renaissance in the league, will make a short excursion to Kireka to face Kampala side Kireka United.





Beto Bianchi's Venoms will head to Hoima to face bunjumbura FC as beleaguered URA, that unveiled Fred Muhumuza as sam Timbe's deputy last week, will seek redemption here starting with a trip to Kabarole to take on little known Uganda Pentecostal University.



