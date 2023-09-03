Bul reign supreme, KCCA-Villa serve classic

The Fufa Super Eight final that Bul won 3-1 via spot kicks after a barren draw with URA on Sunday was largely eclipsed by the curtain-raising clash between SC Villa and KCCA.

Before Abbey Kikomeko's Bul took to the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, the mammoth crowd had been treated to KCCA's thrilling 3-2 victory over arch rivals Villa that had fans on their feet throughout.

Yet, that didn't take away the shine from from Bul's monumental triumph after they overcame a closely contested contest with the Tax Collectors to win on spot kicks and bag their second trophy after last year's Stanbic Uganda Cup historic feat.

The game proper was a cautious interplay between two clubs that played with the idea of solving matters via spot kicks.

Still Bul looked the better side in attacking phases and should have registered a goal in the 63rd minute had URA goalkeeper Denis Otim not saved midfielder Jerome Kirya's thunderous shot.

Defender Huud Mulikyi and midfielder Nicholas Kabonge missed for URA as Lawrence Tezikya, Ronald Otti and Joel Mutakubwa scored for tgr Oil-makers.

Much credit should be directed to Kikomeko who withdrew first-choice custodian Tom Ikara for Mutakubwa that turned into the spot kicks hero.

Kasasiro delight

KCCA winger Usama Arafat scored in the 22nd and 63rd minutes before midfielder Ashraf Mugume sealed the triumph in the 74th minute with a fine volley for kcca to win the third play-off contest.

In an end to end match that lived to its billing , forwards Charles Lwanga and David netted for Villa and were unlucky to have watch Charles Masembe's header ruled out by referee William Oloya for an infringement on KCCA goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.