Bul retain summit, title race trimmed to four teams

On a dramatic Saturday, Bul kept their noses ahead of their rivals in what will be a thrilling finish to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with a late goal to retain table leadership.



Forward Lawrence Tezikya scored an 84th minute winner against relegation-threatened Gaddafi at the Fufa Njeru technical centre.



That gave Bul a narrow one-point lead at the summit ahead of the final week where they could be crowned champions for the first time in their history.



The Jinja-based side have 52 points, one more than second-placed Kitara who also had a Lazarus-like recovery, coming from 2-0 down to beat Busoga United 3-2 at home in Masindi.

A shirtless Livin Kabon runs away to celebrate his late winner against Express. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Livin Kabon scored the winning goal in the third minute of added time to send the stadium into a state of delirium.



The Royals had fallen behind when Bashamu Mugwa and Emmanuel Ajo put the visitors in control as they continue their relegation fight.



Brian Aheebwa and Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye restoted parity to set the stage for a frantic finish.



Kabon has become the master of late winners as his goal in the 97th minute also gave Kitara a 2-1 victory over Express last month.



If either Bul or Kitara win the league, they will become the first upcountry side to win the league since 1981 when Nile, then based in Jinja, did so.



Kitara’s tally of 51 points is now matched by record champions SC Villa who beat UPDF 2-0 with goals from Jonah Patrick Kakande and Hakim Kiwanuka in either half at Bombo.



With reigning champions Vipers drawing goalless with Nec at Lugogo to move to 50 points, they will need a mighty collapse from the trio of Bul, Kitara and Villa to retain their crown.

SC Villa head coach Dusan Stojanovic. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

The day also firmly closed the small window that was left for Nec and KCCA, beaten 1-0 by URA at Wankulukuku, to steal the title.



Both are now on 45 points with the maximum number of points still available to them being six. The leaders are seven clear.



The relegation is also far from sorted. Any two Busoga (25 points), Gaddafi (22) and UPDF (21) will be relegated to the BetPawa Fufa Big League.