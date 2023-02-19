Bul's Cup defence gains shape, Express on the spot

The most anticipated fixture at the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32, featuring holders Bul and nine-time winners SC Villa, ended up as a potential watershed of the campaign.

Bul's 1-0 victory over Villa at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru on Friday, cemented their cup retention bid and to a large extent, deflated the Jogoos growing momentum midway through a mixed season.

Bul drew the line in the sand by the sixth minute when defender Ronald Otti netted Ibrahim Mugulusi's set piece kick.

It was a close affair as both teams started with their first choice lineups and Villa must have cursed their gods when defender Kenneth Ssemakula rattled the woodwork on 19 minutes.

Jackson Magero's side also had forwards Charles Bbale and Seif Batte miss from close range. Bbale also hit the frame on 88 minutes in the scorching heat at Njeru that at times forced water breaks.

"They missed many chances to hurt us but I'm happy we played better in the second half. I'm happy we are through to the next round (last 16) and I will be making the necessary plans," Bul coach Alex Isabirye told Sunday Monitor.

Although he has won the cup with URA, defunct SC Victoria University and with Bul last year, the former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa gifted forward downplayed the clear cut chance to retain it.

"I won't talk about our chances to win it because I don't know who we will play next, we shall go game by game, up next is a league trip to play UPDF. I'm happy that I had the chance to give the young players an opportunity to show their worth," he revealed.

Four points off StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders KCCA, the thought of a maiden league and cup double is not lost on Isabirye's Oil-makers, for now.

Lugazi in Eagles nest

Fufa Big League side Lugazi FC invade Wankulukuku Stadium, on Sunday, ready to exploit the lingering weaknesses in the Express amour manifested by a lukewarm league display.

James Odoch's Red Eagles were lucky to escape the Kajjansi United siege at the round of 64 and anything but an improved outing, may be put under stern scrutiny by Lugazi.

"(We conceded a sloppy goal (against UPDF in the l1-all draw in league at Wankulukuku) because our players are still lacking match fitness. We Shall build on that to improve in our next match (today against Lugazi), "Odoch promised.



Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 32

Results

Bul 1-0 SC Villa

Sunday, 4pm

Pajule Lions vs. Police, Pajule P/S

Express vs. Lugazi, Wankulukuku

Ndejje vs. Bluestar, Bombo Barracks

Adjumani vs. Elite, Paridi Stadium

Calvary vs. JLOS, Midigo P/S Playground

Monday, 4pm