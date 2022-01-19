Bul’s opponents hide away, minnows test Wakiso

The 2021/22 Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 launched on a wrong foot after Bul’s opponent Bundimasoli failed to turn up at their own ground.

The team based in Bundibugyo district claim that they had communicated about a change of venue from the initial Christ King ground but the Jinja side refused to shift venue.

“We wrote to Fufa informing them that the team had not agreed with the owners of the venue and therefore requested a change of venue,” Bundimasoli acting chief executive officer Joseph Baluku explained to Daily Monitor.

“We requested to change to St. Marys Nsimbya. Bul even came around but left for lunch and then went to the other venue as well as the referees.”

Bul executive officer Joseph Mutaka insisted that the team had to follow the fixture as directed by Fufa.

“We only passed through the same route because the ground they say is located along the road to where the fixture reads. We went to the venue but were locked out,” Mutaka said.

The rules dictate that a home team that fails to explain the reason why they failed to honour a match shall lose the match by forfeiture and shall be banned from the Uganda Cup Competition for the following season.

In other results, Nyamityobora’s troubles spilled into the year with a 4-1beating at the hands of Booma in Masindi while Gaddafi advanced to the next round after braving a tense penalty shootout to beat Lira-based Heros 5-3 after a barren draw in normal time.

Wakiso Giants’ coach Alex Gitta is impressed with his team’s run in the league but knows that the trophy could be a tough call considering the dynamics involved. Gitta wants his team to push as far as they can in the Uganda Cup starting with Buganda Regional side Kiyinda Boys whome they face today.

“The target in the Uganda Cup is to see our team playing a minimum of five games,” Gitta announced his team’s intentions of beating their own record to reach the semi-finals.

The Purple Sharks reached the quarter-finals twice in 2018/19 and last season losing to Kyetume and Police respectively.