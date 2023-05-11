Bul's spirited fight meets Omedwa's resistance

Rogers Omedwa produced stunning saves to help Arua Hill pick a crucial point against Bul to maintain their fourth place in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Wednesday.

Omedwa had kept out his former Busoga United teammate Jerome Kirya's powerful shot that had taken a huge deflection on Geriga Atendele's right foot.

If that was not enough to send a warning to the Bul forwards to step up their act, the next attempt was.

Hillary Onek dribbled his way through the pack before setting up Ibrahim Nsiimbe for a powerful shot but Omedwa pulled another stunning reflex to stop the ball.

From there on, it was Omedwa versus the edible oil makers as he kept out Kirya's second-half shot.

On the other end, the Kongolo offer little offensively as they slowed their hosts' attacks with endless medical breaks.

Coach Simeone Masaba, who has now overseen seven games without a win since taking interim charge, was restless throughout the game.

His pent-up anger on Arua's antics and rough challenge on his players burst forth later in the second half as he crossed his boundaries to go after Livingstone Mbabazi who was signalling the referee Diana Murungi to dish a card to Walter Ochora.

Mbabazi is among the potential coaches Bul has lined up to take over the club at the end of the season.





"I'm happy with the performance but disappointed with the result," Masaba told Daily Monitor after the game.

For the first time in a long while, Bul fans appreciated the performance of the team.

"We are always in the opponent's final third but lack the concentration to put the ball in that net," he added.

Mbabazi's deputy Ahmed Borini admitted his team were second best on the day and thanked Omedwa for keeping his lines.

"We appreciate the challenge put by the home team because they pushed us to the edge but they were not lucky because we were prepared for that. We didn't deserve a point today but credit goes to the team because they managed the game well," Borini admitted.