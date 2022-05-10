Bul seek to halt Booma’s fairytale Cup run

An awe-inspiring home performance has been the standout trait for Stanbic Uganda Cup surprise semifinalists Booma.

They are not ready to discard that artillery this afternoon when they host Bul in the first leg at Booma Grounds in Masindi.

“To us, it is already a great achievement to be playing in the semis. We are counting on using the home advantage to make the record of reaching the final on our first attempt,” Booma coach Fred Arinaitwe told Daily Monitor.

All Booma’s victims Nyamityobora, Kajjansi, Tipsa and Maroons have found the going tough in Masindi, thanks to the vociferous fanbase that accords the hosts a 12th player.

“Ours is a goal-scoring team so expect us to attack Bul although we respect them. We want to end the contest at home and then hope to seal it at Bugembe next week,” Arinaitwe added.

Dark horses Booma are currently leading the Western Region third tier league table with 34 points with four matches left and habour ambitions of making it to the Fufa Big League next season.

Arinaitwe will be banking on four-goal hero Clinton Asiimwe to punch holes in Bul defence.

Alex Isabirye’s Eastern Giants lost to Express on Friday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but still sit a decent fifth on the log with 46 points from 28 matches.

Isabirye is expected to unleash the attacking trio of Karim Ndugwa, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Ivan Wani onto the Kitara Region minnows to draw first blood.

Skipper George Kasonko, Ibrahim Kazindula and Ambrose Kirya are set to man the midfield as Walter Ochora, Douglas Muganga, Richard Ayiko and Umar Mukobe offer goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa shield.

“We have enough experience to get past Booma. We learned tangible lessons from the Vipers humiliation (in last season’s final) and now it is time to change that,” Bul deputy coach Baker Kasule said.

“Yes, Booma are excellent at home but they should know every good run has an end. We saw this as a lucky draw and we are ready to make the finals.”

Bul’s charge toward another final after the 8-1 inhalation by Vipers last year has seen them eject Bundimasoli, Busoga United, Soltilo Bright Stars and SC Villa.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

TODAY - SEMIFINALS

Booma vs. Bul 3pm

Wednesday