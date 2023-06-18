Bul settle on Kikomeko

Bul has settled on coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko as their head coach for the next two seasons.

The club had earlier discussed with a number of coaches, including Arua Hill coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi but decided to appoint the former Busoga United coach.

According to the club's chief executive officer Joseph Mutaka, the team was looking for a coach who has a vast experience in grooming youngsters.

“One of our main objectives in this search was to look for a coach who can work with young players because that is what is in our strategic plan,” Mutaka revealed on Smart FM on Saturday.

“We have several names that we’re looking at, but be assured that our next coach must be someone who can groom our junior league players because our target is to sell players to the international market in the next two years,” he explained further.

However, this paper can confirm that Kikomeko is the next coach but his official unveiling was delayed because Mbale Heroes requested Bul to allow him time to complete their Fufa Big League promotion playoffs against Bukedea Central.

The two-time Uganda Cup champions are now all but promoted after obliterating the Bukedea side 5-0 on Saturday in Bukedea in the first leg.

The second leg will be played the next weekend.

Kikomeko was at the centre of Jinja SSS school team set-up from 2010 to 2021, a project that groomed players like Isma Mugulusi, Kenneth Semakula, Joel Madondo, Tom Ikara, and Joel Mutakubwa.