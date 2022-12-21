Bul smash Maroons to go second

Bul have made so many statements this season in their bid to alter the status quo in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Jinja-based side, the reigning Stanbic Uganda Cup champions, are surely bidding to become the first upcountry side in four decades to win the national league.

On Wednesday, they did their push no harm, annihilating Maroons 5-0 in Njeru to move within two points of the summit at the halfway point.

On 27 points, Bul trail leaders KCCA and are above Vipers having scored five goals more than the reigning champions.

When the league resumes in February, coach Alex Isabirye will want more of what he saw in the swashbuckling display that may reflect Nile’s 1980 league triumph.

Martin Aprem started the Christmas party with a superb finish off a nicely-laid Hillary Onek pass in the 34th minute.

Defender Ronald Otti added his name to the scoresheet with a powerful thumping header to connect in Vincent Zziwa's corner at the stroke of halftime.

Aprem, who mysteriously missed the man-of-the-match award, then took charge and set up Ivan Wani, Ibrahim Kazindula and Hillary Onek to complete the rout.

"We started the season on a high but slowed down somewhere but it is important that we have scored many goals through different players," Isabirye said.

At the other end of the table, Onduparaka walloped UPDF 5-1 for a first victory this season at the GreenLight Stadium in Arua.

Coach Steven Bogere’s side had forward Denis Ojara score a second half hat trick.

Ezekiel Kakande had given the visitors the lead before Dominic Abonga and Emmanuel Okech wiped it out inside the first 45 minutes.

The Caterpillars are on seven points, three behind UPDF who occupy the first safe position in 13th.

Express-Blacks Power ended goalless at Wankulukuku meaning that the former stayed ninth on 17 points while the latter are 12th on 11.

The Red Eagles have not won a game in seven whereas Blacks Power are winless in five games.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Bul 5-0 Maroons

Express 0-0 Blacks Power