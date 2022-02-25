Bul take their derby horns to Busoga Utd

Derbies come with a lot of excitement for the fans and pressure to the teams most especially if it’s a one-off fixture in a cup competition and that’s what Busoga United and Bul will feel when they face each other today at Kakindu stadium in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32.

Busoga United have a bone to pick with their cross-town rivals who whitewashed them 5-0 in their first leg of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but on the other hand, the cup competition is not anywhere near their top priorities as they seek to survive in relegation in the league. Their head coach Abbey Kikomeko watched that humiliation at Bugembe from far in the stands as he served a suspension but will be available today to try and exert some revenge of sort.

He admits that their focus is in fighting the chop in the league but at the same time wants to use the match to prepare his team for the upcoming games while maintaining their winning form after beating Express at the same venue.

“Our priority for now is to remain in the league but we want to use this game to prepare for SC Villa,” Kikomeko says. “The team has improved in the last few games and even beat the league champions and we want to go all out to maintain that form and do it for our fans.”

For Bul, the league title race seems to be slipping away from Bul and the cup presents a more realistic chance especially after sniffing the trophy and losing 8-1 to Vipers in the final last year. Bul tactician Alex Isabirye knows exactly the type of atmosphere that awaits his team tomorrow but believes they have what it takes to face the challenge.

“I cannot say that I am taking the Cup but we’re planning game by game to see that we win,” said Isabirye.

Today’s fixtures – 3pm

Police vs. Gaddafi

KCCA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars