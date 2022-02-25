Bul take their derby horns to Busoga Utd

Busoga United's Anwar Ntege charges towards goal at a recent match. PHOTO | FILE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Busoga United head coach Abbey Kikomeko watched that humiliation at Bugembe from far in the stands as he served a suspension but will be available today to try and exert some revenge of sort.

Derbies come with a lot of excitement for the fans and pressure to the teams most especially if it’s a one-off fixture in a cup competition and that’s what Busoga United and Bul will feel when they face each other today at Kakindu stadium in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32.

