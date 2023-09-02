Bul, URA yearning to close gap at the top

This is not the Fufa Super Eight final many anticipated. But due to resolute performances and the sheer will to write a bold statement ahead of the upcoming season, Bul will take on URA in Sunday's eagerly awaited finals at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

Bul, that won the 2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup, have emphatically earned the right to be here, first ousting holders Vipers 1-0 at the quarterfinal stage and then gazumping record league winners SC Villa in the semis for a shot at the trophy and Shs20m prize money.

For the four-time league winning Tax Collectors, the hard fought semifinal triumph over KCCA at Lugogo, not the opening win over Soltilo Bright Stars, showed they are much a changed side from the one that is synonymous with blowing hot and cold.

"We want to win the championship for our late coach (Sam Timbe). Bul is a good team but we will take them on," URA stand-in coach Fred Muhumuza revealed.

Interestingly, both teams have the financial muscle and squad depth to unsettle the domestic duopoly of Vipers and KCCA but tend to develop cold feet when it matters most.

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko sounded bullish after flooring Vipers and Vila.

"I trusted the team when I came in (to replace Simeone Masaba in June) and gave them my plans. I gave each a chance to prove themselves and told them that Bul is in the class with Vipers and Villa," Kikomeko told Sunday Monitor.

Journeyman Sam Ssekamate has scored Bul's two goals enroute to the finals but Kikomeko is confident Martin Aprem, Joel Madondo, Reagan Kayiwa and Ibrahim Mugulusi can chip in with valuable strikes at Lugogo.

"Our goals will come from all over the pitch because we have come this far after believing in ourselves. We had a poor season finish (Bul finished seventh on the StarTimes Premier League table with 36 points from 28 matches) but we now know we can change that bad situation," he added.

New-look taxmen

Kikomeko is well aware of the new dawn at URA after acquiring the services of Enoch Walusimbi, Tibita, Geoffrey Ssekibengo, Denis Otim, Ahimbisibwe, Ibrahim Wamannah, Rogers Omedwa, Moses Aliro, Denis Luzige, Sharif Kimbowa and Amis Bwangani n the market.

"They are a good side after massive changes and I guess it will be a good game. We are at the same level and the best team will take the day," Kikomeko reckoned.

He believes Muhumuza is no longer the novice coach he was before joining URA and opines that the youthful gaffer that joined the team midway last season to deputise Timbe knows the philosophy of the club will take on the mantle.

Clash of egos

Archrivals KCCA and SC Villa will curtain raise for the big match - with all the egos, rivalry and pride at stake as they fight for third spot.

For KCCA, the clash avails Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil an opportune moment to prepare for Libyan side Abu Salem Sports Club in the final round of the Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round on September 15.

Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos warmed up to the contest by drawing 1-all with a select Uganda Cranes at Wankulukuku on Wednesday with the Serbian tactician keen to show commendable progress ahead of the league start.

Fufa Super Eight

Sunday, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Finals

Bul vs. URA, 4pm

Third place playoff