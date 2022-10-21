Bul, Villa take summit clash to familiar turf

Bul came into the league this season as one of the title contenders but Villa, going by their performance last year and a low-profile business in the transfer, were touted to struggle, again.

Bul have so far lived to the billing but Villa seem to be proving the critics wrong as both sides entered match day four joint top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League table with seven points apiece, and are unbeaten.

They turn guns on each other in an early kickoff today at the Fufa Technical Centre with Bul coming from a disappointing result after conceding late to share spoils with URA.

On the other side, the Jogoos are on song after mustering a 2-0 victory over their eternal nemesis Express in the derby last weekend. However, this will be Villa's first real test against a serious contender.

"The season is just starting but the mere fact that we're tied at the top makes it a tricky fixture for both but we have to use our home advantage," Alex Isabirye, Bul's head coach shared his thoughts ahead of the game.

Bul is currently the most lethal side in the league scoring nine but in Villa, they face a side with the best backline that hasn't leaked a goal. Isabirye believes the edible oil makers have what it takes to crack the codes and take the points home.

"They have been disciplined in their defence going three games without conceding but we shall step our efforts to get the goals and win the points," he said.

Of the 23 meetings between the pair, each side has won seven and drawn nine while Villa has been able to pick five wins and lost three when Bul was hosting.

The match day venue at the Njeru turf is familiar to the Jogoos as well. They hosted their league games there last season before switching to Wankulukuku while Bul is just returning for their second game in the league after leaving Bugembe.

"The venue is not an issue because we've been playing there but we need to focus on our strategy. We've to be disciplined especially in situations when we are out of possession because they've proven that they can score the goals," Villa's tactician Jackson Magera stated.

Wakiso Giants will welcome Blacks Power At the Kabaka Kyabbagu stadium in the other game of the day as Hussein Mbalangu starts his tenure with the Lira side.

Startimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

Bul vs. SC Villa, Fufa Technical Centre - 2pm

(Live on Sanyuka Prime)