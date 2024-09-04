Bul want to use Super 8 title as springboard for maiden UPL crown

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko believes his side is now firmly in this season’s kraal of Uganda Premier League title contenders after seeing his side retain the pre-season Fufa Super-8 crown at the Phillip Omondi ground in Lugogo late on Sunday night.

The victory caps a steady rise for the Eastern giants who won their first major piece of Silverware by clinching the Uganda Cup in 2022.

They followed that up last season with a second place finish in the league missing out on the title by just a point on the final day of the season.

And having also accounted for Kitara who finished fourth last season in the semifinal, Kikomeko wants a shot at this season’s league title that starts in a fortnight.

“Last season we finished second so definitely there is nothing else but targeting the league trophy this season,” Kikomeko revealed after the Super-8 final.

His team held more than their own against Vipers on Sunday in a game lacking in quality in the respective final thirds of the pitch at both ends.

But Bul showed more composure in the shootout by converting all six spot kicks to separate the two teams after they played out a goalless draw both in regular time and the extra 30 minutes period.

“We prepared very well and the boys played their hearts out. I am really happy with the character of the boys,” Kikomeko stated.

The tournament has prepared us well because we have played all the other strong teams in the league. Now that we have taken the trophy, it has motivated us very well and we expect a good start to the season.

In the shootout, Isaac Wagoina, Sowedi Lwenda, Ben Tahomera, Joel Mutakubwa, and Ibrahim Mugulusi converted their penalties for BUL.

Abubaker Walusimbi, Moses Waiswa, Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa and Abubaker Lawal struck for Vipers before left back Enock Luyima skied his effort.

Fufa Super 8

Final

Bul (6)0-0(5) Vipers

Third place

Fufa Select 2-0 Kitara

Fifth place

KCCA 1-0 Nec

Seventh place