Bul watch from above as KCCA poke Vipers

So, the two teams that made the whole of last week about them being the only Ugandan clubs to make the Caf Champions League group stage, since the format started in 1997, finally met up on Saturday to further feed their egos.

Vipers SC players, who were still revelling in eliminating five-time African champions, DRC’s TP Mazembe, from the Champions League humorously trolled KCCA on social media, warning the Lugogo side that they were next.

Great crowd vibes

KCCA players were not to miss out either, welcoming Vipers to feel the feel the Kasasiro Boys felt in 2018 when they made the group stage and reminding the Venoms that they were indeed in unchartered territory.

The fans were even in a more ‘fighting’ mood, hyping and talking up last Saturday’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) clash between hosts KCCA and reigning champions Vipers at MTN Omondi Stadium so much you didn’t want to be anywhere else on D-day.

About an hour to kickoff and fans had packed the two sets of kirussia to capacity. By kickoff you had only peeping space.

Mato, Okello stand out

Rogers Mato’s sixth minute headed goal settled the noisy neighbours squabble as KCCA sucked the sting out of the Venom in the 1-0 victory, but to suggest the match itself provided the sparkle the build-up promised would be a stretch.

Both coaches started with an extra defender to help out in midfield but it was Denis Iguma, Ashraf Mugume and Moses Waiswa that upstaged the rather less creative Hilary Mukundane, Mavin Youngman, Olivier Osomba in the middle of the park.

And when they broke forward, it was the rejuvenated and impressive Allan Okello, creator of Mato’s goal with a poised delivery, the scorer himself and Tshishungu Kankonde that probed more intently.

Bright Anukani did offer some more bite when he came on for Youngman, one of his delicious deliveries headed wide by Livingstone Mulondo, but the visitors' initiatives going forward showed why they have not scored in the last four games in all competitions.

KCCA were far from a polished article, but they were hungrier ones. They had a job to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat to Arua Hill and did it professionally by scoring and keeping their first clean sheet after conceding five in the opening two games.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s boys sit fourth on six points after three matches, while Roberto Oliviera’s Venoms are 14th with one point from two games.

The match was also not helped by some poor officiating from referee George Olemu, who - for example - failed to punish Vipers Murushid Jjuuko’s deliberate handball to stop a pass into his penalty area, and Mukundane’s incessant shirt tags among several questionable calls.

All hail Bul

But amidst KCCA this and Vipers that, a certain Bul team watch proceedings from above with a smile they can’t even suppress.

Coach Alex Isabirye’s boys tower above the 15-team table on 10 points from four matches, SC Villa their last victim thanks to leading scorer Richard Wandyaka’s fourth goal of the season in the 1-0 victory over the Jogoos last Friday.

This was Villa’s first defeat in three games after a refreshingly solid start, given the troubles they have been through in recent years.

The test for this largely youthful side, second on table with seven points, is how they bounce from this defeat.

Listen up guys, say Arua Hill

Across in the West Nile, Arua Hill are not even taking any notice of the noise in Kampala.

The Kongolo preyed on yet another victim at Barifa Stadium, Maroons on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat, which came on the back of a similar punishment inflicted on KCCA.

Rashid Kawawa, Innocent Maduka and Rashid Toha scored for Arua Hill while Abraham Tusubira got the visitors' consolation.

Arua Hill sit third with maximum points from their two games while Maroons are two places and a point below the former. The league continues tomorrow.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results





KCCA 1-0 Vipers SC

Arua Hill 3-1 Maroons

Bul 1-0 SC Villa

Wakiso giants 2-1 Blacks Power

Express 1-1 Gaddafi

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 UPDF

Busoga United 0-4 URA

Fixtures

Tuesday, 4pm

Gaddafi vs. Bul, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja (4:00 pm), Live TV

UPDF vs. Wakiso Giants, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds

Wednesday, October 26

URA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Nakisunga Saza Ground, Mukono, Live TV, 4pm

Friday, October 28

Onduparaka vs. Express, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Live TV, 2pm

Blacks Power vs. Arua Hill SC, Akii Bua Memorial Stadium, Lira, Live TV, 4pm

Maroons vs. KCCA, Prisons Ground, Luzira