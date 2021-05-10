Bulega floored but status quo maintained in Fufa SIGs polls

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Most of the delegates representing the Fufa Special Interest Groups returned unopposed in the polls conducted on Saturday at the federation headquarters in Mengo.

There were a few shake-ups in the women and youth football representatives as national team head coach Faridah Bulega and Farouk Kigongo were shown the exit door.

Kigongo was replaced by Rays of Grace proprietor Robert Kiwanuka while Lady Doves’ Scovia Angeyango, who beat Bulega, represents the newly-formed Fufa Women Super League. Justine Nambafu was unopposed for the Fufa Women Elite League.

Fufa first vice president Justus Mugisha was voted overwhelmingly in the schools’ category, joined by Miriam Makeba, who got 22 votes, while Elsie Namagambe had her own vote to count.

“The 100 percent vote means that the constituents appreciate the work we have been doing,” Mugisha boasted. “Our work is there for everyone to see; we have done tremendously well in the schools’ tournaments in and around the region and those are the same players doing well at the youth level, including in girl’s football.

“We introduced the Odilo primary schools tournament and improved the Juniors league where the young players have developed their skills.”

Retired Fifa referee Brian Nsubuga replaced David Katabira for the referees as Ronnie Kalema and Rosebell Rwamuyamba all had no opposition.

Futsal association voted their delegates for the first time after gaining full membership in September 2019. Its founders Hamzah Jjunju and Patrick Lugemwa were unchallenged for chairman and second delegate positions.

Locked out

Former Express coach Alex Gitta, who had expressed interest in representing coaches, was left whining after being locked out for failing to meet the requirements.

His close allies revealed that the trained lawyer is considering legal action. Livingstone Kyambadde maintained his position as Frank Anyau joined to represent the coaches.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Paul Ssali switched from coaches to representing players. He was unchallenged together with Fred Tamale.

The Fufa Big League delegates and Fufa third vice president representing Uganda Premier League clubs are the only polls pending before the president and Excom are voted in on August 21.

