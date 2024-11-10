Bulega prays for time at Amus

Despite losing 2-0 to Kampala Queens (KQ) yesterday at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Amus College coach Faridah Bulega hopes to continue being competitive in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

KQ, now on 12 points in six matches, had a good starting test, especially in the second half, as they tried to show they are adopting a new style under Ethiopian coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal.

KQ tried to hog possession, a different approach to the direct football that former coach Charles Ayiekoh preached, but whenever the opportunity arose, they hit the ball long to test Amus' defence

Bulega's defence struggled with that in the first half and gifted Shamusa Najjuma and Anita Namata goals in the 10th and 43rd minutes.

"Maybe the players switched off but these things happen in football and we will hopefully grow from them," Bulega said as she also expressed happiness to return to the dugout in the women's game.

She now hopes that Amus, who have eight points, can give her time to make a real impact.

Amus College's Edinah Wanda (R) battles Kampala Queens defender Winnifred Kwatulira at Lugogo.

"This season, we want to be competitive in the upcoming games. If the club gives me time, I hope to win trophies," Bulega added.

Elsewhere

Makerere University moved just above Amus on nine points after beating Wakiso Hill 3-0 at home on Saturday. Jemimah Twesigye opened the scoring while Eva Nagayi and Zainah Namuleme scored their first ever goals for Makerere.

Lillian Kasubo seems to be finding her boots for She Maroons. She scored for a second successive game but her effort could only bring one point as Jesca Namanda also scored for She Corporate in a second successive game too to lead her side to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Olila High School had goals from Mary Elgonda Lotyang, captain Marion Amangat, and Sharon Acen to thank as they won their first game of the season 3-1 against Tooro Queens.

On Sunday, a late goal from substitute Hadijah Babirye gave Kawempe Muslim a 1-0 home win over a dominant Lady Doves.

"They dominated the midfield especially in the first half, perhaps because we lacked enough mobility. But most importantly, we won the game," Khalifa said.

His captain Phionah Nabulime was equally in full praise of the fighting spirit. Uganda Martyrs Lubaga drew 0-0 with Rines SS away at Kabaka Kyabagu in Wakiso.

FTBFWSL

Results

Kampala Queens 2-0 Amus College

She Maroons 1-1 She Corporate

Olila HS 3-1 Tooro Queens

Makerere University 3-0 Wakiso Hill

Kawempe Muslim 1-0 Lady Doves

Rines SS 0-0 Uganda Martyrs

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 6 5 1 0 10 1 16

Kampala Queens 6 3 3 0 6 1 12

Makerere University 6 2 3 1 5 2 9

She Maroons 6 2 3 1 4 2 9

Lady Doves 5 2 2 1 7 5 8

Amus College 6 2 2 2 8 7 8

Rines SS 6 2 2 2 5 6 8

She Corporate 6 1 4 1 3 3 7

Uganda Martyrs 6 1 3 2 1 3 6

Olila HS 5 1 2 2 3 6 5

Wakiso Hill 6 0 3 3 2 12 3

Tooro Queens 6 0 1 5 2 8 1