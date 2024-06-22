Bulemeezi aim to defend Masaza Cup title
Defending champions Bulemeezi begin their quest for back-to-back Airtel Masaza Cup glory on Saturday when they host 2011 winners Buluuli at Kasana grounds in Luweero.
Coach Paul Nkata acknowledges the historical challenge. "No team has ever defended the title," he admits, "but someone has to start it."
Bulemeezi faces a tough group with Kyaddondo, Buddu, Butambala, and Buluuli. Nkata finds solace in experienced players like midfielder George Masembe, defender Mansoor Angua, and forward Brian Ssenyange, all part of last year's championship squad.
"Winning starts with the opening game. We have high expectations and will take home advantage in the opener," Nkata said.
Bulemeezi beat record champions Gomba in the 2023 final at Wankulukuku Stadium.
Buluuli seek upset
Meanwhile, Buluuli, who finished fourth last season with only two wins, seek redemption.
Head coach Anthony Bongole embraces the underdog role.
“We have been underdogs for most of the time in this Championship. On Saturday we face top competition from Bulemeezi but we'll prove people wrong. We want to surprise people and exceed expectations,” former Proline striker Bongole, said.
Since their only title in 2011, Buluuli has faced challenges. This opening match offers a chance to rewrite their recent history.
The 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom compete in three groups. Group winners and runners-up automatically advance to the quarterfinals, with two additional spots awarded based on overall rankings.
Airtel Masaza Cup
Opening game
Saturday June 22, 2024
Bulemeezi vs Buluuli
Venue: Kasana Luweero
Kickoff: 4pm
Fee: 10k (Ordinary, 30k (VIP)
Groups
Bulange: Bulemeezi, Buddu, Kyadondo, Buluuli, Butambala, Bugerere
Muganzirwazza: Gomba, Buweekula, Ssingo, Kyaggwe, Mawogola, Kooki
Masengere: Mawokota, Buvuma, Kabula, Busujju, Ssese, Busiro
Masaza Cup
Former champions
2023: Bulemeezi
2022: Busiro
2021: Buddu
2020: Gomba
2019: Bulemeezi
2018: Buddu
2017: Gomba
2016: Buddu
2015: Singo
2014: Gomba
2013: Mawokota
2012: Bulemeezi
2011: Buluuli
2010: Not Held
2009: Gomba
2008: Kyadondo
2007: Mawokota
2006: Kooki
2005: Mawokota
2004: Gomba