Bulemeezi aim to defend Masaza Cup title

Defending champions Bulemeezi begin their quest for back-to-back Airtel Masaza Cup glory on Saturday when they host 2011 winners Buluuli at Kasana grounds in Luweero.

Coach Paul Nkata acknowledges the historical challenge. "No team has ever defended the title," he admits, "but someone has to start it."

Bulemeezi faces a tough group with Kyaddondo, Buddu, Butambala, and Buluuli. Nkata finds solace in experienced players like midfielder George Masembe, defender Mansoor Angua, and forward Brian Ssenyange, all part of last year's championship squad.

"Winning starts with the opening game. We have high expectations and will take home advantage in the opener," Nkata said.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, the sales & distribution Director Airtel, Ali Balunywa, Airtel Marketing Director Henry Kamau Njoroge with other officials from Airtel Uganda at the launch of the 2024 Masaza Cup tournament in Bulange, Mengo.

Bulemeezi beat record champions Gomba in the 2023 final at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Buluuli seek upset

Meanwhile, Buluuli, who finished fourth last season with only two wins, seek redemption.

Head coach Anthony Bongole embraces the underdog role.

“We have been underdogs for most of the time in this Championship. On Saturday we face top competition from Bulemeezi but we'll prove people wrong. We want to surprise people and exceed expectations,” former Proline striker Bongole, said.

Since their only title in 2011, Buluuli has faced challenges. This opening match offers a chance to rewrite their recent history.

The 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom compete in three groups. Group winners and runners-up automatically advance to the quarterfinals, with two additional spots awarded based on overall rankings.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Opening game

Saturday June 22, 2024

Bulemeezi vs Buluuli

Venue: Kasana Luweero

Kickoff: 4pm

Fee: 10k (Ordinary, 30k (VIP)

Groups

Bulange: Bulemeezi, Buddu, Kyadondo, Buluuli, Butambala, Bugerere

Muganzirwazza: Gomba, Buweekula, Ssingo, Kyaggwe, Mawogola, Kooki

Masengere: Mawokota, Buvuma, Kabula, Busujju, Ssese, Busiro

Masaza Cup

Former champions

2023: Bulemeezi

2022: Busiro

2021: Buddu

2020: Gomba

2019: Bulemeezi

2018: Buddu

2017: Gomba

2016: Buddu

2015: Singo

2014: Gomba

2013: Mawokota

2012: Bulemeezi

2011: Buluuli

2010: Not Held

2009: Gomba

2008: Kyadondo

2007: Mawokota

2006: Kooki

2005: Mawokota