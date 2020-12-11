Bulemeezi buoyant as Masaza title defence begins

By George Katongole More by this Author

Defending champions Bulemeezi hope the simplified format of the Airtel-sponsored Masaza Cup will play in their favour as they begin the title defense against Butambala tomorrow at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe District.

During this year’s delayed Masaza Cup, teams will face off once unlike in the past where home and away fixtures determined winners.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, the head coach of Bulemeezi who also doubles as the deputy coach at Bright Stars, says round-robin fixtures are manageable.

“You go into each game knowing it’s win or burst. Since there is no chance for a return leg, you have to handle the players and each game as a final,” said Mugerwa, who won the trophy for Bulemeezi on his first time as head coach in the tournament.

Bulemeezi, who comprise parts of Greater Luweero, have won the tournament twice.

Pitted in Butikkiro Group alongside Butambala, Ssingo, Buluuli and Mawogola, Bulemeezi will have to occupy any of the top two positions to advance to the knockouts that will kick off on January 18.

“Any team can surprise you because there have been a lot of disruptions but Ssingo and Mawogola are our main challengers,” Mugerwa admitted.

Advertisement

Only teams from one group are allowed at Njeru Technical Centre. Butikkiro Group will play until December 21 before Masengere Group teams that include Busiro, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Busujju and Buweekula enter into the Njeru bubble on December 28. The group games will end on January 17 with what on paper should have been the final between crowd pullers Buddu and four-time record champions Gomba.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow with the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda II ritually in attendance.

Masaza cup groups

Masengere:

Mawokota, Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Busujju

Butikkiro:

Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli, Mawogola, Butambala

Bulange:

Busiro, Kyaggwe, Buweekula, Buvuma

Muganzirwazza:

Buddu, Gomba, Kabula, Ssese

Tomorrow's game

Bulemeezi vs. Butambala

Venue: Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru - Buikwe District

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com