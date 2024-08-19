Bulemeezi out, Mawogola fans run riot

Defending champions Bulemeezi are on the brink of making history for the wrong reasons. No team has ever won the Airtel Masaza Cup back-to-back since 2004, and the current holders look set to continue that trend with just three games remaining.

Bulemeezi are teetering on the brink of elimination after a disappointing campaign. The side, yet to taste victory in the competition, drew 2-2 with Buluuli on Sunday, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Bulange Group with three games to play.

Robert Ssewanyana and Abdul Salam found the net for Buluuli in a high-scoring encounter, while James Tekakwo and Ronald Obed-giu replied for Bulemeezi.

Meanwhile, record five-time champions Gomba have also been eliminated after a 1-1 draw with Kooki. Alex Kizza Muwonge gave Gomba an early lead, but Joseph Odongo leveled for Kooki in the second half. The result leaves Gomba languishing at the bottom of Muganzirwazza Group with just four points from seven matches.

Fans run riot

A marred season reached a new low when Mawogola fans attacked Buweekula's head coach Ibrahim Kirya and player Fahad Aniku, who were hospitalised following the assault.

With just 13 minutes remaining and Buweekula holding a 1-0 lead, chaos erupted as Mawogola fans invaded the pitch, attacking players and officials. Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the violent crowd. The fans claimed poor officiating had prompted their actions, leading to the resignation of Mawogola's team manager, Uthman Kateregga.

In calmer waters, Buddu maintained their challenge for a knockout spot with a 1-0 win over Butambala, while Ssingo defeated Kyaggwe by the same scoreline. Ssese recorded their first win of the season, beating Mawokota 1-0.

Martin Nsubuga's lone strike secured a 1-0 victory for Buddu over Butambala at Kitovu Sports Arena, keeping their knockout hopes alive. The win propels Buddu into second place in Bulange Group with 11 points, trailing leaders Buluuli. Butambala occupy fifth position with five points.

Ssingo extended their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Kyaggwe at Bishop's SS grounds. Ibrahim Ssengooba's goal silenced the home crowd as Kyaggwe suffered their second consecutive defeat, leaving them battling for a best-loser's spot into the knockouts.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Ssese 1-0 Mawokota

Buluuli 2-2 Bulemeezi

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Bugerere 1-1 Kyaddondo

Kabula 2-1 Buvuma

Kyaggwe 0-1 Ssingo

Kooki 1-1 Gomba

Busujju 1-1 Busiro

Mawogola 0-1 Buweekula

Table standings

Bulange

P W L D F A Pts

Buluuli 7 3 0 4 7 4 13

Buddu 7 3 2 2 4 3 11

Kyaddondo 7 2 1 4 5 3 10

Bugerere 7 2 2 3 7 6 9

Butambala 7 1 2 4 3 5 7

Bulemeezi 7 1 4 2 6 10 5

Muganzirwazza

Ssingo 7 5 0 2 11 1 17

Buweekula 6 3 0 3 6 1 12

Kyaggwe 7 3 3 1 6 6 10

Mawogola 6 2 3 1 3 6 7

Kooki 7 1 5 1 2 11 5

Gomba 7 1 5 1 2 11 4

Masengere

Kabula 7 5 1 1 9 5 16

Busujju 7 3 0 4 7 3 13

Buvuma 7 1 2 4 4 4 7

Mawokota 7 1 3 3 2 4 6

Ssese 7 1 3 3 4 7 6