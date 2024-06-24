Buluuli stun Bulemeezi in Masaza Cup opener

The odds seem stacked against Bulemeezi in their quest for back-to-back Airtel Masaza Cup titles. In a shocking upset, Buluuli pulled off a rare 1-0 victory over the defending champions in a thrilling opening match at Kasana grounds in Luweero District on Saturday.

A capacity crowd, including the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, witnessed history as Buluuli defied their underdog status.

Robert Ssewanyana capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the first half, tapping in a right-wing cross to hand Buluuli the lead.

Bulemeezi, known for overcoming slow starts in previous seasons, piled on the pressure in the second half but were met with resolute defending from their opponents. Buluuli's Muhammad Kanyike, a dominant figure in the midfield, was awarded Man of the Match honours.

Buluuli coach Anthony Bongole, brimming with excitement after the win, emphasized the importance of belief.

"We proved that belief is the key for victory. As underdogs, we embraced the challenge. This win is not just about the scoreline; it's about the spirit of Buluuli, a testament to what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves and play with heart," Bongole said.

Man of the Match Mohamed Kanyike (R) receives his plaque from Katikkiro Mayiga.

Bulemeezi coach Paul Nkata acknowledged the loss but vowed a strong comeback.

"This reminds us that being champions means everyone gives us their best shot. We'll learn from this and come back stronger. The season is long, and we'll use this to reclaim our top spot," Nkata declared.

The 20th edition of the Airtel Masaza Cup, established in 2004 to showcase talent from Buganda's 18 counties, promises an exciting season. Sponsored by Airtel Uganda along with other partners, the tournament promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats as teams battle it out until the October 26th finale.

Airtel Masaza cup

Opening game

Bulemeezi 0-1 Buluuli

Next games

Saturday June 29

Buvuma vs Mawoota, Magyo – 3pm

Butambala vs Buddu, Kibibi SS – 4pm

Sunday June 30 – KO: 4pm

Kyaddondo vs Bugerere, Hormisdallen

Gomba vs Kyaggwe, Kabulasoke PTC

Buweekula vs Ssingo, Mubende NTC

Mawogola vs Kooki, Mawogola

Kabula vs Ssese, Bakijjulula