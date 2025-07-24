Bundesliga: The new European market

If Ibrahima Konate’s rumoured exit does not happen, Liverpool will start the new season with at least eight players recruited from the Bundesliga.

New signings Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong will join Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the Reds’ quest to retain their Premier League title and vie for more honours.

Under Klopp, it was easy to conclude that the German manager was buying from familiar market. But in just one window, Arne Slot has professed even more belief in the German market than his German predecessor did.

That the former Feyenoord boss hasn’t acquired a single player from the Dutch league—where he played and coached for a combined 29 years—speaks volumes of how the market has hugely shifted from Amsterdam to Deutschland.

Remember the days: early 90s to mid-2000s when the Dutch league—chiefly Ajax—produced Dennis Bergkamp, Clarence Seedorf, Edwin van der Sar, Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, the De Boer brothers. Then Wesley Sneijder, Rafael van der Vaart, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Chivu, among others.

The days when Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were competitive at home and in Europe.

But when the aforementioned stars—most academy graduates—spread to clubs across Europe, Ajax struggled to groom able replacements, slumped in form and class, culminating in that seven-year spell without a league title between 2004 and 2011.

Likewise, Ajax and the Dutch league also lost their position as the best football factory.

Of course around the same time Barcelona, thanks to Cruyff’s influence, were running a parallel academy programme, which eventually bred a golden generation for the club and Spain, until recently.

But generally, football clubs started looking elsewhere for new players.

For some time Portuguese football benefited from the Dutch decline. PSG, the reigning European champions, already have three Portuguese imports on their roster.

On entering English football in 2004, Jose Mourinho lured two FC Porto defenders Paolo Ferreira and Ricardo Cavalho to Stamford Bridge.

Among their duties was to contain Manchester United’s high-flying Portuguese winger Cristiano Ronaldo.

Later, the likes of Diogo Jota (RIP), Bruno Fernandez, Matheus Cunha, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunes, etc. would leave Portuguese clubs for jobs elsewhere. But nowadays German clubs are the market leaders.

Growing trend

Klopp’s influence might have opened doors for German-based players to Anfield just like Arsene Wenger’s did for Francophone players to Highbury.

But Roberto Firmino had joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim for £29m in August 2015, two months before the Klopp quit his sabbatical to start a revolution at Anfield. That shows that Liverpool had already seen what other clubs were seeing.

By then Arsenal had a German striker Lukas Podolski, acquired from FC Cologne, and a German captain Per Mertesacker, acquired from Werder Bremen in 2011.

Vincent Kompany, who captained Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012, had been recruited from Hamburg in 2008.

And on his way to Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola lured Ilkay Gundorgan from Borussia Dortmund.

When City needed an outright goal scorer, Pep raided Dortmund, again, and signed the record-breaking Erling Haaland in 2022.

In January 2025, when they needed an alternative forward, Pep didn’t look elsewhere than Bundesliga. He captured Omar Marmoush from Eintrancht Frankfurt at £59m.

Seven months later, Liverpool, searching for a more clinical forward than Darwin Nunes, they raided Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike, paying £69m.

Basically, Frankfurt have reaped £128m in just seven months. Liverpool have been so generous in this window, paying a combined 146m to Leverkusen in just one transfer window.

The Reds have recouped £30m from selling Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen. If they sell Diaz to Bayern at £70m, it won’t be bad business. Even Florentino Perez, didn’t do this in the Galactico era.

Looks like the Germans prefer selling to England. But Real Madrid have been equally good clients for years. They bought Mesut Ozil from Bremen in 2010 and Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich in 2014.

Then in 2023, Los Blancos broke their club record by signing Jude Bellingham from Dortmund at £88m.

Barcelona are no exception. After selling Neymar at a record-shattering price to PSG in 2017, they ran to Dortmund for teenage Ousmane Dembele for nearly £100m.

Buy-polish-sell

Bayern were infuriated when Wirtz chose Anfield over Alianz Arena.

The 22-year-old defied the unwritten rule that every German prospect should choose Bayern first. That’s how the Bavarians have bossed their local rivals, and maintained a formidable presence in Europe. But the current trends are chaotic.

Yes, Bayern will get Harry Kane from Tottenham, at £104m but won’t dictate over where Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Bremen, etc. will sell their best products.

If Chelsea is willing to pay Dortmund £58m for a 21-year-old Christian Pulisic in 2019 and £62m to Leverkusen for his agemate Kai Havertz the next season, what can Bayern do about it?

If Liverpool forks out £116m for Wirtz to Leverkusen, what will Bayern do to stop that? Nothing.

No wonder, the Bundesliga champions have resorted to the low-hanging fruits, like Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof both acquired for a combined fee less than a million pounds.

Impatient about the complexities of a robust academy system, many clubs resorted to buying to replenish their squads because naturally, players will wear out by age, injury or exhaustion. Or move. So the wise clubs are seizing the opportunity to offer solutions.

The trend apparent in Germany is: have few academy players, buy some cheaply, polish them and sell expensively.

For example; in 2021, Leverkusen acquired Frimpong from Celtic at an undisclosed fee and gave him a four-year contract. Midway, the contract was extended to 2028, with a release clause of £35m.

When Liverpool needed a right back after Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid, they acquired Frimpong at £35m—quite the same price they paid for centre back Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig in 2021.

Frankfurt bought Ekitike from PSG in £14m in April 2024. About 15 months into his five-year contract, the club has sold him at a whooping £69m.

In 2019, Dortmund acquired Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg at £17m. Three years later, they sold him to a willing Man City at £51.2m.

Wolfsburg paid £18m for Kevin de Bruyne in January 2014. In August 2015, Man City bought him at £55m, making him the second most expensive player in British football after Angel di Maria.

Before Germany, great talent like Bergkamp came from Netherlands.

No regrets, because the Belgian midfielder, once a Chelsea reject, defined Man City’s most dominant era— six league titles and one Champions League final and more. But Wolfsburg did good business.

Then there’s the direct route between sister clubs Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) to RB Leipzig. That’s the path Naby Keita and Dominik Szoboszlai reached Liverpool.

Cosmopolitan approach

The Ajax and Barcelona versions were more conservative, with more emphasis on grooming local talents to primarily feed their first teams.

No wonder, a particular generation of club graduates—be it Ajax or Barcelona—would dominate the national team.

See the 2010 World Cup final. Netherlands vs Spain. But the current German model took a more commercial and diverse approach.

For instance, of the eight Liverpool Bundesliga imports, only Wirtz is German. Two are French, another two are Dutch, one is Hungarian, another Japanese.

Such is the level of liberalism in the current football landscape that Leverkusen opened an academy in Sao Paolo, Brazil.