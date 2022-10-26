Bunyaga ignites comeback to hand St Lawrence advantage over Mubs

St. Lawrence coach Ssozi Nnono noted in his pre-match comments that his team always stand a chance to score a goal in the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) with the presence of Bruno Bunyaga.

The striker has been on form in the current campaign scoring 10 goals in eight games before Tuesday's first leg semifinal clash against Makere University Business School (Mubs) at Kavule Ground, Mpigi.

But he made a quiet start to the game that had few clearcut goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

But it sprung to life in the second half with Mubs taking a 57th minute lead through Benjamin Nazar's goal; the forward showing composure in rounding St. Lawrence goalkeeper Lawrence Kimera before slotting home

Nnono however knew he always had someone to rely on.



And he would not be disappointed with Bunyaga sparking a 2-1 comeback victory over Mubs that gives them a slight advantage going into the second leg.



The striker benefited from what appeared to be a routine pick for Mubs goalkeeper Andrew Otyengi following a corner, only for the custodian to spill the ball into his path.

Bunyaga duly pounced, stabbing the ball home for the equalizer on 67 minutes that resulted in subsequent borbandment of the Mubs goal area.



That quickly yielded a second goal with Michael Kayongo scoring with a free header from a corner after beating Otyengi to the ball.

St Lawrence were the more dominant side thereafter and will hope to carry the same performance into the second leg at Nakawa while the away goal is huge for Mubs to build on. It's delicately poised.

Action continues on Thursday with former champions Uganda Martyrs University hosting defending champions Uganda Christian University in Nkozi for the second leg of the other semi-final.

UCU edged Uganda Martyrs 1-0 when the two teams met in the first leg in Mukono last week but Uganda Martyrs will fancy their chances of making it to the final for the first time since 2017 when they won the title.

Pepsi University Football League