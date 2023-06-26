Bunyoro ride on free agents in Fufa Drum

Bunyoro Province midfielder Frank Tumwesige aka Zaga was full of zest and at his creative best as his side mauled Sebei 3-0 on Saturday at Kigaaya Grounds in Hoima.

He has has just been shown the exit at Vipers for inconsistency and retarded growth but looked unplayable in the Fufa Drum Tournament qualification stage.

Her,e Zaga was given the liberty to roam around the pitch and try out his tricks a license none of the last four Vipers coach has accorded him.

In the same squad, left winger Living Kabon, also booted out at URA, registered a brace, an assist and grabbed the man-of-the-match gong.

Kabon was playing like an unchained left attacker many want him to be but always comes short.

Since leaving Onduparaka for URA two years ago, Kabon has been an enigma that cherry picks matches in which to exude shades of potential.

His deft touches prior to setting up KCCA forgotten striker Brian Aheebwa for Bunyoro's second goal were calculated and a marvel and left many at Kigaaya debating about what would have been.

Aheebwa himself is reportedly on the doorsteps out of KCCA in the ongoing Lugogo revolution after failing to replicate his Mbarara City form and not being able to nail down a starting berth.

If anything, the Fufa Drum seems to be providing timely platform for some players to pick up their careers and make big moves in the ongoing transfer window.

Bunyoro defence marshalled by Uganda Cranes and SC Villa skipper looked solid and a safe bet is that they will make the group stages of the fourth edition of the Fufa Drum.

Both sides will clash again in the return leg on Saturday at Sebei College in Kapchorwa.

At Kings George stadium, Tororo, home side Bukedi Province were humbled 2-0 by Ankole.

Bukedi defender Benon Tahomera scored an own goal in the third minute before Seiri Arigumaho's 59th minute strike sealed victory on the road for Ankole.

Fufa Drum