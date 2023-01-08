Burden of expectation

Chan is one of the biggest platforms to showcase talent on the African continent for the young players on the fringes of their national teams.

Majority of Micho Sredojevic's charges to this year’s edition in Algeria are extremely new to this stage. You cannot demand much.

The burden will then fall on the shoulders of those with experience in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and others whose professional stints are now stunted.

Herein we take a cursory look at the five players out of the 25 currently in camp in Tunisia that must come to the party if Uganda Cranes is to leave a mark in Constantine.

Nafian Alionzi

The URA shot-stopper is the de-facto number one custodian. He could be the busiest Uganda take on DR Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast in the group matches.

His deputy - Joel Mutakubwa – often flatters to deceive at Gaddafi while third choice Jack Komakech can only play if the aforementioned pair are hurt.

Frank Ssebufu

Ssebufu’s imposing frame and hold-up play that has yielded three goals for Wakiso Giants earned him a surprise call.

Micho craves for that center forward to finish off crosses and Ssebufu seems to be ready to offer that better than Soltilo Bright Stars six-goal hero Nelson Senkatuka.

He needs to tame the stage fright though and get involved in team play.

Moses Waiswa

The midfielder might be praying this Chan outing is better than the 2018 Morocco edition in which he barely left a mark.

He earned a lucrative move to South Africa with SuperSport which turned out into a regrettable.

Tasked to breathe experience into the team, the KCCA player must create for the team to earn another professional stint.

Siraje Ssentamu

He has painfully waited for his national team call up and when it came in the Chan qualifiers against Tanzania, the Vipers midfield enforcer was solid.

The hard tackler will be tasked to shield the defence and initiate play alongside either Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala or Marvin Youngman in a three-man midfield pivot.

Milton Karisa

The skipper was also at the Morocco Chan tournament and got a move to Mouloudia Club Oujda in the Moroccan league thereafter.

He has since returned to Vipers to regain his footing. Fast, direct and a workaholic, Karisa will join Ibrahim Orit, Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Mato and Moses Aliro in leading the team's offense from the wings.

Africa Nations Championship

Uganda Cranes fixtures

January 14: DR Congo vs. Uganda



January 18: Senegal vs. Uganda