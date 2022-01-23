Burkina Faso beat Gabon on penalties to reach AFCON quarter-finals

Burkina Faso's midfielder Ismahila Ouedraogo (C) celebrates after winning  the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gabon were reduced to 10 men when centre-back Sidney Obissa was dismissed midway through the second half, but they forced extra time as the unfortunate Adama Guira helped the ball into his own net in the first minute of added time.
  • Gabon go home after a tournament overshadowed by the early departures of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina.

Ismahila Ouedraogo scored the decisive penalty kick as Burkina Faso beat Gabon 7-6 in a dramatic shoot-out to progress to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after Sunday's match in Limbe finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.