Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain

Burkina Faso's forward Dango Ouattara (R) shoots to score his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter final football match between Burklina Faso and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 29, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier reacted to falling behind by taking off Haddadi at half-time and bringing on Ali Maaloul, who plays his club football with African giants Al Ahly of Egypt.
  • Burkina Faso held on to repeat 1998 and 2017 last-eight triumphs over Tunisia and advance to a semi-finals showdown with Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in Yaounde on Wednesday.

Dango Ouattara scored on the stroke of half-time as 10-man Burkina Faso completed a hat-trick of Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final victories over Tunisia with a 1-0 win in Garoua on Saturday.  

