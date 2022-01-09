Burkina Faso threaten to boycott Afcon opener

Burkina Faso's assistant coach Firmin Sanou (centre), captain Bertrand Traore (right) and a CAF coordinator look on during the pre-match press conference in Yaounde on the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations opener against hosts Cameroon on January 8, 2022. Photo | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • In a protest letter to CAF, the Burkinabè Football Federation has said they are suspecting manipulation in the tests done earlier on Saturday night which results show nine members, including five players and the head coach tested positive.

Burkina Faso have threatened not to play the opening game of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Cameroon on Sunday if Covid-19 tests are not redone by independent doctors in the presence of their medical staff. 

