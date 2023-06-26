Busiro's title defence begins in tears

Busiro, the defending champions of the Airtel-sponsored Masaza Cup, suffered a setback in their title defense campaign, losing 3-1 to three-time winners Mawokota in their opening match on Saturday.

The defeat raised questions about Busiro's ability to retain the championship, as no team has managed to defend the prestigious football competition since 2004.

Exactly 112 days after celebrating their first Masaza Cup victory by defeating Buddu 2-1 in March, Busiro found themselves leaving the Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium empty-handed. Their journey to defend the title began on a sour note with a loss to a resurgent Mawokota side, who had bolstered their squad during the offseason.

Busiro initially took the lead during the well-attended opening game of this year's tournament, courtesy of last season's MVP, Akram Muzanyi. Muzanyi converted a penalty kick to give Busiro the advantage. However, their new-look squad, coupled with the departure of their winning coach Simon Peter Mugerwa to Buddu, made it a challenging task to overcome the rejuvenated Mawokota team.

Mawokota responded to the setback by displaying their resilience on the pitch. Abubaker Mayanja equalised for Mawokota in the 39th minute with a diving header from a cross delivered by Peter Calvin Emayo. Just before halftime, John Innocent Kisolo extended Mawokota's lead to 2-1 with a remarkable long-range effort.

Busiro had a chance to level the score when Muzanyi was awarded a second penalty in added time before halftime. Unfortunately, he failed to convert the opportunity, firing the ball over the crossbar. In the second half, Mawokota continued to assert dominance and created several scoring opportunities.

Despite Mawokota's pressure, Denis Konde and Ivan Kande missed chances to extend their lead. However, in the 90th minute, Peter Calvin Emayo found the back of the net, securing a 3-1 victory for Mawokota and earning them maximum points.

Mawokota's head coach, Richard Malinga, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their dominant display on the field.

"I am extremely satisfied with the team's performance and how they executed our game plan. This win sets a strong foundation for our campaign in the Masaza Cup, and we will continue to build on this momentum in the upcoming matches," Malinga said.

In contrast, Busiro's coach, Ibrahim Kirya, acknowledged the gaps in their gameplay and vowed to address them in upcoming matches.

"We are aware of the gaps in our gameplay that led to today's loss. It's important for us to acknowledge these areas of improvement. We will analyse our performance and work diligently to address them in the upcoming matches. We will strive to bounce back stronger and reclaim our winning form," Kirya said.

Adding a touch of grandeur to the event, His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, adorned in a white tunic and a matching blue suit, officially inaugurated the tournament.

The Kabaka has maintained his presence at the biggest football tournament in the kingdom, even when it was temporarily relocated to the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Masaza Cup action will resume next weekend with a full schedule of games.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Opening game result