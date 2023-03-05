Busiro wins first Masaza Cup in 18 years

Buddu were haunted by their own son, Simon Peter Mugerwa, as Busiro won the Airtel Masaza Cup tournament on Saturday unbeaten at Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The delayed final was graced by the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga as chief guest for the second time in three finals as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was absent from the public.

Busiro, who house Buganda's most prominent cultural sites, defeated two-time champions Buddu 2-1 for their first championship in 18 years.

In a tense game played before a capacity crowd of Buganda loyalists, Masood Kafumbe, the 2016 MVP of the famous Airtel rising Stars, scored a last-gasp winner to hand Busiro a 2-1 win against the defending champions Buddu.

Talisman Isaac Ofoyrwoth, who stars for Uganda Christian University, had given Busiro a first half lead on 42 minutes before Denis Kalanzi levelled the scores two minutes later for a 1-1 score at halftime.

Kafumbe, a second-half substitute, grabbed the late winner in the third minute of added time to spark wild celebrations as Busiro joined the table of men. Nine of the 18 counties have now won the title that puts emphasis on developmental and healthy issues in the kingdom.

Ofoyrwoth scored from a close range just before halftime after Buddu goalkeeper Nazir Kibuule misjudged a flying cross.

Missing their talisman Bruno Bunyaga, who was playing for his club URA in a league game against Bul in Jinja, Buddu had a clean header from Kalanzi to level matters despite protests from Busiro claiming offside in the build-up.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, who was the architect of Busiro's fall in 2019 when he was in charge of Bulemeezi, made tactical changes and it was just a matter of time for the winner.

Patiently, they asked questions but Buddu were resilient and composed under the pressure. Kafumbe would give Busiro the final answer in the third minute of added time.

Mugerwa, the head coach of Buddo SS, who won the 2018 trophy with Buddu as assistant, has now won two trophies as head coach. He says small margins mattered to turn Busiro into champions.

“I just changed a few things and imposed my style of play on the team. We needed to be disciplined in all aspects of the game and I am happy it paid off,” said Mugerwa, who was assisted by Felix Ssekabuuza.

Unbeaten

Key statistics tell the story of the new Masaza Cup champions. Topping the group with 23 points, Busiro ended the long wait unbeaten. They edged record champions Gomba 5-1 on aggregate in the quarters before eliminating Ssingo 4-3 on in the semis.

Busiro's title was years in the making. Third-place finishers in 2021, they had lost the 2019 final to Bulemeezi at Namboole, the last time the games were hosted in the national stadium before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and changed the sports order.

In 2018, they were eliminated in the groups after tying on 17 points with Mawokota but with an inferior goal difference. Earlier in 2017, they lost the third place play-off to Buddu 4-2. Other earlier attempts had ended in the semifinals at best.

But they have been knocking with heavy investment from area Member of Parliament Paul Nsubuga before the gamble paid off this year.

"This is the kind of joy I have always dreamed of since I was a kid. I am happy that we have had people believing in us. This trophy is dedicated to the people of Busiro, who have waited patiently," Nsubuga said.

Buddu had aimed to become the first team to defend the Masaza Cup since 2004. Now Busiro will try to create its own title streak.

Airtel Masaza Cup finals

Buddu 1-2 Busiro

Road to title

Group stages

Kyaggwe 1-1 Busiro

Busiro 2-0 Bugerere

Bulemeezi 1-2 Busiro

Busiro 2-0 Ssese

Busujju 0-1 Busiro

Busiro 1-0 Kyaggwe

Busiro 5-1 Busujju

Ssese 1-0 Busiro

Bugerere 1-1 Busiro

Busiro 1-0 Bulemeezi

Quarters

Gomba 1-2 Busiro

Busiro 3-0 Gomba

Semis

Ssingo 3-3 Busiro

Busiro 1-0 Ssingo

Former winners

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Buddu

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012– Bulemeezi

2011– Buluri

2010– Not Held

2009– Gomba

2008– Kyadondo

2007– Mawokota

2006– Kooki

2005- Mawokota