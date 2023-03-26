Busoga defy seven-month salary crisis to floor loaded URA

It was a typical case of the rich also crying. Busoga United descended on Lugazi Mehta Stadium on Saturday with players reportedly nursing a seven-month baggage without a salary on top of being saddled with a relegation dogfight.

With a reported annual budget of Shs1bn, missing salary, insurance or medical allowances isn't part of the URA players' 99 proverbial problems.

Forward Living Kabon gave URA the lead on 24 minutes before Bashamu Mugwa halved the score on 40 minutes for the visitors.

Mugwa was at hand to give Busoga United coach Afan Ikoba maximum points on 60 minutes after he was supplied with a delightful cross from Peter Onzima for the match to end 2-1.

"We had watched URA play against Bul and noticed their flaws. They attack in numbers and leave spaces at the back and we exploited that with quick counterattacks.

"URA also paid the price of treating us as underdogs because of their previous three-match winning run," Ikoba told Daily Monitor.

The seventh season victory lifted the Jinja side out of the red zone to 12th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 18 points from 18 matches while Sam Timbe's on and off URA are eighth with 23 points from the same number of games.

"All our remaining matches are finals. Our players are fighting to avoid the drop and attract the attention of possible suitors next season," Ikoba added.

Bonus factor

If that isn't motivation enough, then club chairperson Dinah Nyago's timely match winning gestures did wonders.

"Before the URA match, she paid the Shs5,000 per week training allowance for all the players for four weeks. She handed each player an extra Shs20,000 to move with to Lugazi as motivation and staked Shs30,000 as match winning bonus. Without salary for seven months, players gave it their all on the pitch not to miss out," Ikoba revealed.

Shs10,000 is mandated to every Busoga United player in case they lose.

Mugwa collected the man of the match accolade for his brace but Ikoba demands more from him henceforth as they attempt to stay afloat.

"We got him from Busoga Masaza tourney and Luweero United believing he could score goals regularly.

He has other personal businesses to balance with football and he has just woken up to help us as we relied on academy play Nathan Mutenza. Hopefully he will be equally that good on Friday as we host SC Villa at Kakindu," he said.

According to Timbe, the profligacy in front of goal that bedevilled them at the season start returned to haunt them at Lugazi.