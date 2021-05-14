Busoga pray for lady luck in sticky relegation fight

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The relegation fight could be as compelling as the title race in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with even more teams sucked in over the final stretch.

On Wednesday, the league passed its 75% mark, sufficient under the rules to crown a champion, as was the case during the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, nothing is decided. Kyetume’s 3-2 loss to Express in Nyakisunga left them in a rather precarious situation.

It also gave relief to Wakiso Giants, Bul, Onduparaka, Mbarara City and Busoga United. The former three have 27 points one above the latter two.

That is a hefty six points clear of Kyetume, who are 14th and stuck on 20. The bottom two, Myda (11) and Kitara (10) will need a Lazarus-like miracle to survive.

Magical 33

For those with hopes of staying up, recent history suggests that since the adoption of the 16-team league format in 2011/12, no team has gone down with 33 points or more.

Kyetume face Kcca next on Sunday at Lugogo in one of their seven remaining fixtures. On paper, they have a tougher schedule than the rest. Title-chasing URA and Vipers await too.

Myda, though looking condemned, they may as well contribute to the fate of Busoga United who visit Tororo in the only league game today. However, not all hope is lost.

“We shall continue fighting and pushing until the end. We are not yet out,” their interim head coach Elisa Madanda assures.

Unpredictability

The border Eagles have been flying low but their recent unpredictability should worry Busoga.

The team has come from down three times in their last two games to pick a point off each of Kyetume and UPDF.

Busoga’s coach Abbey Kikomeko wary and prays for lady luck. “I think we’re unlucky to be in this situation,” Kikomeko states.

“We have been playing well and scoring goals but lapses in concentration has cost us points. We’ve been unlucky and we pray that changes starting with Myda at the stadium where I once played and call home.

“We’re going to push hard [against Myda] because they’re a tricky side. You can see that from their previous games especially at home.”

Kikomeko played at the same King George stadium during his active days in the topflight with Tororo Rock Stars in 1999-2001.



THE RELEGATION DOGFIGHT

REMAINING GAMES

Wakiso: Kitara (H), Bul (H), Myda (A), Express (H), KCCA (A), URA (H), SC Villa (A)

Bul: Bright Stars (H), Wakiso Giants (A), Onduparaka (H), Myda (A), Vipers (H), Express (A), Police (H)

Onduparaka: Mbarara City (A), Bright Stars (H), Bul (A), Vipers (A), Police (H), Kyetume (A), UPDF (H)

Mbarara City: Onduparaka (A), Vipers (A), Police (H), Kyetume (A), UPDF (A), Busoga United (A), Kitara (H)

Busoga United: Myda (A), Express (H), KCCA (A), URA (H), SC Villa (A), Mbarara City (H), Bright Stars (H)

Kyetume: KCCA (A), URA (H), SC Villa (A), Mbarara City (H), Bright Stars (A), Onduparaka (H), Vipers (A)

Key: H: Home, A: Away

SUPL Table Standings

p w d l f a pts

1. URA 23 15 6 2 36 15 51

2. Vipers 23 15 5 3 50 17 50

3. Express 23 14 7 2 35 13 49

4. KCCA 23 11 5 7 44 18 38

5. Police 23 11 5 7 47 25 38

6. Bright Stars 23 10 7 6 38 25 37

7. UPDF 23 10 3 10 30 34 33

8. SC Villa 23 8 8 7 25 24 32

9. Wakiso Giants23 5 12 6 31 29 27

10. BUL 23 7 6 10 29 36 27

11. Onduparaka 23 8 3 12 23 40 27

12. Mbarara City23 6 8 9 21 30 26

13. Busoga Utd 23 6 8 9 20 34 26

14. Kyetume 23 4 8 11 26 41 20

15. Myda 23 2 5 16 26 66 11

16. Kitara 23 2 4 17 28 62 10