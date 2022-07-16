Busoga turns to Zungu after Isabirye snub

Coach Hassan Zungu's star has continued to shine after his recent appointment as the head coach of the Busoga Province ahead of the Fufa Drum kick off.

The regional governing body settled for the former Gaddafi head coach after their first choice Alex Isabirye turned down the offer.

Isabirye is said to have a running contract with Buganda Province but this paper has learnt that the Bul management has barred the coach from handling any other business besides the club.

"The club is currently in high gear as we prepare for Caf Confederations Cup and therefore need everyone to be very focused," Bul's chief executive officer confirmed as he revealed that they'll be travelling to Tanzania and Ethiopia for some international friendly matches.

Zungu ready

"It's good to have bigger challenges and I am excited to take this one as I continue to build myself and getting the needed experience," Zungu confirmed his appointment. He will be assisted by Saleh Muwayi as assistant and Kenneth Magada for the goalkeepers.

The coach has his work cut out as he seeks to continue with the province's commendable performance where they finished second in the inaugural edition in 2018 and quarter-final in 2019 before the Covid-19 break.

Busoga start their campaign against Teso on Sunday, July 31, at the Bugembe stadium in Jinja.

Fufa Drum: Match day 1 fixtures

Saturday 30 July

Bukedi vs Kampala - Busia

Lang'o vs Ankole - Lira

Sunday 31, July

Bugisu vs. Sebei - Mbale