Busoga, Villa push Police to the brink

SC Villa left the Phillip Omondi Stadium with a feeling of two points dropped after a goalless draw against Police in the two teams’ battle to avoid relegation.

But while Villa were left frustrated, it is Police that are in a more serious danger of being relegated.

The result left the Cops rooted to the third and final relegation spot – where they have been for a while – three points from safety. Busoga United picked up a prized 2-1 home win over Wakiso Giants to go level on 29 points with Villa and four ahead Police.

Relief for Police

Police will be thankful for the point gained having posed no serious threat against a Villa side that missed a penalty.

Forward Benson Muhindo skied his chance from the spot, a penalty awarded when his initial shot hit Police defender Joseph Sentume’s arm.

“What gives me confidence about us surviving is we put in a good performance. If we continue to play like this we will win games. But the result is frustrating because the opponent did not even muster a shot on target,” Villa coach Petros Koukouras observed.

The Jogoos are left with ties against champions Vipers, Arua Hill and Bul, while Police play Wakiso, Bul and Vipers.

In Jinja, Busoga United pulled to four points above relegation with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wakiso Giants at the Kakindu Stadium.

Busoga looked the better side throughout but wasted tonnes of chances in the first half. Dickson Niwamanya, who was the biggest culprit, eventually made it up by firing in a cross from Laban Tibita’s good work on the right flank.

Captain Anthony Mayanja put the hosts on tenterhooks when he converted in his own net to level matters.

However, the hosts pushed with their lives on the relegation line, forcing George Kaddu to divert into his own net for a prized win.

“We’ve been playing well but failed to use our chances but the boys knew that we needed the win and pushed for it,” Busoga’s Abbey Kikomeko said.

Wakiso Giants, in seventh place, have now lost three consecutive league games.