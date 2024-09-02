Busujju advance into Masaza Cup quarters

Busujju joined Ssingo, Kabula and Buwekula into the quarterfinals of the Airtel Masaza Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Kabula on Sunday.

Eddie Bulwanyi scored the solitary goal at Kabula’s home ground in Bakijjulula in Lyantonde District to end Kabula’s unbeaten run as both teams qualified for the quarters.

Busujju’s victory takes them to 19 points level with Kabula in Masengere Group and both sides are into the knockout phase. It means former champions Busiro have been eliminated in the groups.

Head coach Hussein Kato, who joined Busujju from Buvuma, is optimistic of the team's chances.

"The knockouts are the real business of the Masaza Cup. We'll do whatever it takes to remain in the competition," he said.

Busujju, who host Buvuma in their last game at Kakindu, are yet to win the championship that started in 2004.

In the same group, Ssese overpowered Buvuma 3-0 courtesy of Marvin Tumukunde, Diara Umar Muzungu and Sabil Muhammad in the dead rubber game.

Elsewhere, Buddu came from a goal down to beat Bugerere 2-1 in the Bulange Group game at the Sports Arena in Kitovu. Joseph Kayondo and Mike Walaga scored for the two-time Masaza Cup winners while Marvin Busuulwa netted for Bugerere.

The win put Buddu on top of the group with 14 points as they await the verdict in their game against Kyaddondo that ended prematurely. But this weekend, Buddu, who started slowly, can confirm their place in the knockouts with a lightweight game at home against Buluuli, a side they drew goalless in the first round.

Meanwhile, Kyaddondo smiled to a 2-1 win over Buluuli with Isaac Ssenyunja and Dathan Mubiru on the scoresheet. Robert Ssewanyana scored for Buluuli.

Butambala tore apart reigning champions Bulemeezi 4-0 in the other Bulange Group game that was played earlier on Saturday.

Kyaggwe returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win away to Mawogola to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts where they could meet Buweekula, who shared spoils with Kooki in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The final group games are due this weekend to determine the teams that will join Ssingo, Kabula, Busujju, Buwekula into the quarterfinals.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Buddu 2-1 Bugerere

Busiro 0-0 Mawokota

Gomba 1-0 Ssingo

Buluuli 1-2 Kyaddondo

Mawogola 1-3 Kyaggwe

Kabula 0-1 Busujju

Buweekula 1-1 Kooki

Buvuma 0-3 Ssese