Butiki, Mengo take early initiative in Fufa TV Cup

Kira College Butiki and Mengo SS came from a goal down each to beat Namilyango College 2-1 and Makerere College 4-1 respectively in the inaugural Fufa TV Cup openers on Saturday.

Butiki was a beehive of activity as some old boys from the school returned to witness their school make inroads at the 'national' football stage through this competition organised by the sport's governing body for traditional academic giants.

Mathias Erima scored in the 17th minute for Namilyango, whose first half display showed a team capable of pushing all the way.

But then Ernest Olukor equalized in the 55th minute to ensure the home crowd found its voice. Namilyango, on the other end, slowly disintegrated and were again broken by Olukor in stoppage time for Butiki's winner.

Butiki had the crowds but Makerere University sports ground had looked, earlier in the day, like the place to be as it attracted former national team Cranes, players, Fufa administrators led by president Moses Magogo.

The hosts Macos were quick out of the blocks with an eighth minute goal from Brian Mukulu.

But it was like they had thrown stones towards a beehive as Ambrose Adea got an immediate equalizer while Ukasha Ssentamu and John Ssenfuma also scored to ensure Mengo goes into the break leading 3-1.

Macos defended better in the second half but that did not stop Ssenfuma from completing his brace in the 89th minute.



