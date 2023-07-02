Butiki, Smack in inaugural Fufa TV Cup final

Gift Fred Mutalya was back firing again with a first half brace as Kiira College Butiki eliminated Mengo SS, 8-4 on aggregate, during Friday's second leg of the Fufa TV Cup semifinals.

The striker scored four when they won 5-3 in the first leg and is now top scorer, with seven goals in four matches, as his brace helped them win 3-1 in Mengo last week.

Mengo scored early in the ninth minute through the ever ticking John Ssenfuma. The goal put them back into contention but Mutalya had other ideas.

Butiki also scored one for the road in the 88th minute through Augustine Okwang.

The feat also makes them one of the inaugural finalists of this competition. They will meet the well balanced St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack), who have conceded just once in four matches, at the July 7 finals that will be held at MTN Omondi Stadium - Lugogo.

That was in the first leg of this semifinal round against Jinja College in Kisubi.

In Jinja, on Friday, a 41st minutes strike from Benjamin Mukisa and a 73rd one from Paul Clovis sealed a deserved 2-0 win.

FUFA TV CUP

SEMIFINAL RESULTS



Jinja College 0-2 Smack

Smack win tie 4-1 on aggregate