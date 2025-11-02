Buweekula deservedly wins maiden Masaza Cup trophy

At the sound of the final whistle, Buweekula head coach Felix Ssekabuuza could no longer contain himself. He sprinted onto the wet Nakivubo turf, leaping and hugging his players one by one.

Around him, Ssingo players sat dejected on the wet grass — their dreams of a third Masaza Cup title washed away.

The spirits of Nakayima, as locals fondly say, had finally smiled on Buweekula. After years of trying, they are champions of the prestigious Airtel Masaza Cup for the very first time since the tournament began in 2004.

After 21 years of waiting, Buweekula are finally kings of Buganda football.

Tight, tactical battle

Kick-off was slightly delayed to 3:13pm, and despite the spectacle, there were visible empty seats at the newly refurbished Hamz Stadium.

The match started with both teams looking evenly matched, though Ssingo seemed to have a slight edge in possession. Yet their undoing came from their indiscipline in defending set pieces and Buweekula’s relentless pressing.

Fans turned up in big numbers.

In the 16th minute, Alex Talemwa broke the deadlock with a clever solo run from midfield, weaving past two defenders before calmly beating Ssingo’s shot-stopper Joel Byaruhanga, later named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament. That proved to be the only goal of the contest.

Prolific attack meets steely defence

Buweekula’s road to the final was not without controversy — their semifinal win over Kyaggwe was fiercely contested — but their attacking prowess was undeniable.

With 20 goals scored throughout the campaign, the trio of Talemwa, Jimmy Kalema and Shafiq Sonko formed the tournament’s most feared front line. Kalema, in particular, was sensational — finishing as both MVP and top scorer with seven goals.

On the opposite end, Ssingo had the tournament’s best defense, conceding only four goals before the final. But even that record was not enough to stop Buweekula’s momentum.

Experience and tactical depth

Coach Ssekabuuza’s experience proved invaluable. Alongside assistants Ibrahim Kirya (a former winner with Gomba) and Ssozi Nnono, the technical bench blended tactical discipline with big-match composure.

“I’ve been in seven finals — we knew what corrections were needed after last year’s semifinal exit,” Ssekabuuza remarked.

That experience contrasted sharply with Ssingo’s youthful bench led by Bastu Ssemuyaba, still seeking to establish himself at such a grand stage.

A touch of luck, history

While Ssingo arguably played the more attractive football, they were haunted by history. The last time they played at Nakivubo — twelve years ago, they lost 1–0.

Buweekula coach Felix Ssekabuza delivered the first trophy.

For Buweekula, though, Nakivubo carried fonder memories. Their last appearance there this season ended in a 2–1 victory. This time, they didn’t need to be at their best; destiny did the rest.

Motivation

Behind Buweekula’s historic triumph stood strong financial and moral support from Mubende’s political and business circles, notably Bashir Lubega, a parliamentarian.

Their motivation and preparation levels were second to none, making them one of the most well-backed sides in the competition.

Airtel Masaza Cup final

Buweekula 1–0 Ssingo

Third-place play-off: Kyaggwe 1–0 Bugerere

Individual awards

MVP: Jimmy Kalema (Buweekula)

Top scorer: J. Kalema (Buweekula) – 7 goals

Best goalkeeper: Joel Byaruhanga (Ssingo)

Best defender: Pariyo Ogubezo (Buweekula)

Previous winners

2025 – Buweekula

2024 – Buddu

2023 – Bulemeezi

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Ssingo

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Buddu

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Ssingo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota