Buweekula shock Gomba's hopes

A tense Airtel Masaza Cup encounter between Buweekula and Gomba on Sunday descended into chaos as fans erupted in anger, forcing police to deploy teargas to restore order.

The hosts, Gomba, are on the brink of elimination from this year's championship in group stages and the pressure was intense.

Tempers flared when referee Solomon Jumba turned down two penalty appeals for Gomba, sparking outrage among the home supporters.

Buweekula eventually claimed a crucial 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half penalty converted by Sharafah Mukiibi. However, the game was frequently interrupted by fan disturbances, culminating in a pitch invasion at the final whistle. Police were forced to intervene to protect the match officials.

Despite the tumultuous atmosphere, Buweekula coach Felix Ssekabuuza was delighted with the win, which puts his side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout phase.

"We needed this victory because we need to get out of the group," Ssekabuuza said.

Ssingo have emerged as early leaders in the Muganzirwazza Group accumulating 11 points to sit atop the standings. Close behind in second place are Kyaggwe with 10 points.

The race for the remaining qualification spots is heating up, with only two teams guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals. Additionally, the best two third-placed finishers from all three groups will also progress. Buweekula and Mawogola are currently locked in a fierce battle for third position in the group.

Sublime Ssebulime

Elsewhere, Buddu captain Pius Ssebulime, one of the hottest prospects of this year’s championship, scored the all-important goal as Buddu won their second game this season.

With the game goalless with 30 minutes remaining, Ssebulime unleashed his magic to score in the 61st minute as Buddu clawed into the fourth place of the Bulange Group, level on seven points with Bugerere.

A series of goalless draws characterised the latest round of matches in the Masengere Group of the Airtel Masaza Cup. Buvuma faced off against Kabula, Busiro battled Ssese, and Busujju locked horns with Mawokota, all ending in scoreless stalemates.

The championship will now take a one-week break before resuming next week with the commencement of the second round.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi

Kyaggwe 1-0 Kooki

Gomba 0-1 Buweekula

Bugerere 0-1 Buluuli

Busiro 0-0 Ssese

Mawogola 0-0 Ssingo

Busujju 0-0 Mawokota

Buvuma 0-0 Kabula