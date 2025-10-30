Buweekula, Ssingo chase Masaza Cup glory

The road to Nakivubo has been paved with tension, thrillers and tears, and now the Airtel Masaza Cup reaches its peak this Saturday as Buweekula lock horns with Ssingo at the refurbished Hamz Stadium. Two teams desperate for their chapter in Buganda football folklore.

For Buweekula head coach Felix Ssekabuuza, destiny feels within reach. A season that nearly slipped after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Kyaggwe in the first leg of the semifinals turned into triumph as his side roared back in Mukono to win 2-0 and book their ticket to the final.

Ssekabuuza treats this match like a familiar mountain. He has climbed it before. He lifted the title as head coach with Gomba in 2020, and as assistant in the championship-winning sides of 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

“Dreams that keep coming back are meant to be achieved. We have already fulfilled our primary objective by reaching the final. We now want to take the trophy home,” he said.

Ssekabuuza looks like a man cruising toward fate. Last year’s semifinal heartbreak has sharpened rather than softened him.

“This is my year. As a coach I have nothing to prove. Our main objective was to reach the final and we achieved that. Now we want to take the trophy home. We lost in the semifinals last season but we corrected our mistakes to get here. We corrected our mistakes. This team is hungry. The final will be a war and we are prepared,” Ssekabuuza insisted.

He is not walking into battle empty-handed. His chief weapon, Jimmy Kalema, is a towering forward armed with a vicious left foot. Kalema arrives in Nakivubo as the tournament’s leading scorer with seven goals.

Ssekabuuza’s knack for elevating underdogs is well documented. He stunned the nation by leading St Julian to the 2024 USSSA Boys title, unmasking giants along the way. He makes believers out of the underestimated.

Third time lucky?

Ssingo’s storyline feels like the march of a traditional heavyweight rediscovering its roar.

They stumbled early in Muganzirwazza Group winning once in five opening games but recovered to top the table on goal difference, level on points with Kyaggwe. Their semifinal victory over Bugerere carried the efficient ruthlessness of a team that expects medals, not compliments.

Two-time champions Ssingo are targeting their third Masaza crown. Head coach Bastu Ssemuyaba exudes quiet intensity.

We know what finals demand. Ssingo is a giant in this competition. The players understand the responsibility that comes with our badge. We are coming to conquer,” he said.

Ssemuyaba will have the tactical guidance of Hussein Mbalangu, who is serving a suspension by NEC for involvement in the Masaza Cup. His experience could prove invaluable in a contest decided by the tiniest margins.

Masaza Cup finals are never simply matches. They become declarations of pride.

On Saturday, someone’s legend stretches higher. Someone’s drought ends. Someone’s heart cracks.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Saturday November 1, 2025

Final: Ssingo vs Buweekula, 3pm

Third-place play-off

Kyaggwe vs Bugerere, 12pm

Venue: Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo

Road to the final

SSINGO

Semi final

Bugerere vs Ssingo (Agg: 1-2)

Quarter finals

Ssingo vs Mawokota (Agg: 1-0)

Group stages

Kabula 0-0 Ssingo

Ssingo 0-0 Kyaggwe

Butambala 0-0 Ssingo

Ssingo 3-0 Kkooki

Mawogola 0-0 Ssingo

Ssingo 1-0 Mawogola

Kkooki 2-1 Ssingo

Ssingo 3-0 Butambala

Kyaggwe 0-2 Ssingo

Ssingo 1-0 Kabula

BUWEEKULA

Semifinal

Kyaggwe vs Buweekula (Agg: 1–1, Pens: 3–4)

Quarter finals

Busujju vs Buweekula (Agg: 1-2)

Group stages

Mawokota 2-1 Buweekula

Buweekula 0-0 Bugerere

Buweekula 3-0 Bulemeezi

Kyaddondo 1-2 Buweekula

Buvuma 0-3 Buweekula

Bulemeezi 0-1 Buweekula

Buweekula 1-0 Mawokota

Bugerere 2-1 Bugerere

Buweekula 2-1 Buvuma

Buweekula 2-0 Kyaddondo





Former winners

2024 – Buddu

2023 – Bulemeezi

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Buddu

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012– Bulemeezi

2011– Buluri

2010– Not Held

2009– Gomba

2008– Kyadondo

2007– Mawokota

2006– Kooki

2005- Mawokota

2004- Gomba



