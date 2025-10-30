Buweekula, Ssingo chase Masaza Cup glory
What you need to know:
Ssingo’s storyline feels like the march of a traditional heavyweight rediscovering its roar.
The road to Nakivubo has been paved with tension, thrillers and tears, and now the Airtel Masaza Cup reaches its peak this Saturday as Buweekula lock horns with Ssingo at the refurbished Hamz Stadium. Two teams desperate for their chapter in Buganda football folklore.
For Buweekula head coach Felix Ssekabuuza, destiny feels within reach. A season that nearly slipped after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Kyaggwe in the first leg of the semifinals turned into triumph as his side roared back in Mukono to win 2-0 and book their ticket to the final.
Ssekabuuza treats this match like a familiar mountain. He has climbed it before. He lifted the title as head coach with Gomba in 2020, and as assistant in the championship-winning sides of 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2022.
“Dreams that keep coming back are meant to be achieved. We have already fulfilled our primary objective by reaching the final. We now want to take the trophy home,” he said.
Ssekabuuza looks like a man cruising toward fate. Last year’s semifinal heartbreak has sharpened rather than softened him.
“This is my year. As a coach I have nothing to prove. Our main objective was to reach the final and we achieved that. Now we want to take the trophy home. We lost in the semifinals last season but we corrected our mistakes to get here. We corrected our mistakes. This team is hungry. The final will be a war and we are prepared,” Ssekabuuza insisted.
He is not walking into battle empty-handed. His chief weapon, Jimmy Kalema, is a towering forward armed with a vicious left foot. Kalema arrives in Nakivubo as the tournament’s leading scorer with seven goals.
Ssekabuuza’s knack for elevating underdogs is well documented. He stunned the nation by leading St Julian to the 2024 USSSA Boys title, unmasking giants along the way. He makes believers out of the underestimated.
Third time lucky?
Ssingo’s storyline feels like the march of a traditional heavyweight rediscovering its roar.
They stumbled early in Muganzirwazza Group winning once in five opening games but recovered to top the table on goal difference, level on points with Kyaggwe. Their semifinal victory over Bugerere carried the efficient ruthlessness of a team that expects medals, not compliments.
Two-time champions Ssingo are targeting their third Masaza crown. Head coach Bastu Ssemuyaba exudes quiet intensity.
We know what finals demand. Ssingo is a giant in this competition. The players understand the responsibility that comes with our badge. We are coming to conquer,” he said.
Ssemuyaba will have the tactical guidance of Hussein Mbalangu, who is serving a suspension by NEC for involvement in the Masaza Cup. His experience could prove invaluable in a contest decided by the tiniest margins.
Masaza Cup finals are never simply matches. They become declarations of pride.
On Saturday, someone’s legend stretches higher. Someone’s drought ends. Someone’s heart cracks.
Airtel Masaza Cup
Saturday November 1, 2025
Final: Ssingo vs Buweekula, 3pm
Third-place play-off
Kyaggwe vs Bugerere, 12pm
Venue: Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo
Road to the final
SSINGO
Semi final
Bugerere vs Ssingo (Agg: 1-2)
Quarter finals
Ssingo vs Mawokota (Agg: 1-0)
Group stages
Kabula 0-0 Ssingo
Ssingo 0-0 Kyaggwe
Butambala 0-0 Ssingo
Ssingo 3-0 Kkooki
Mawogola 0-0 Ssingo
Ssingo 1-0 Mawogola
Kkooki 2-1 Ssingo
Ssingo 3-0 Butambala
Kyaggwe 0-2 Ssingo
Ssingo 1-0 Kabula
BUWEEKULA
Semifinal
Kyaggwe vs Buweekula (Agg: 1–1, Pens: 3–4)
Quarter finals
Busujju vs Buweekula (Agg: 1-2)
Group stages
Mawokota 2-1 Buweekula
Buweekula 0-0 Bugerere
Buweekula 3-0 Bulemeezi
Kyaddondo 1-2 Buweekula
Buvuma 0-3 Buweekula
Bulemeezi 0-1 Buweekula
Buweekula 1-0 Mawokota
Bugerere 2-1 Bugerere
Buweekula 2-1 Buvuma
Buweekula 2-0 Kyaddondo
Former winners
2024 – Buddu
2023 – Bulemeezi
2022 – Busiro
2021 – Buddu
2020 – Gomba
2019 – Bulemeezi
2018 – Buddu
2017 – Gomba
2016 – Buddu
2015 – Singo
2014 – Gomba
2013 – Mawokota
2012– Bulemeezi
2011– Buluri
2010– Not Held
2009– Gomba
2008– Kyadondo
2007– Mawokota
2006– Kooki
2005- Mawokota
2004- Gomba