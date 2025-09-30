Byaruhanga, Oyirwoth back to spark midfield fire

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put has turned to his overseas stars for inspiration ahead of two crucial away 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria this month.

Put insists that returning US-based midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga and Allan Oyirwoth can inject the spark the team needs to keep their dream alive.

Uganda travel to Francistown to face Botswana on October 9 before a daunting trip to Algiers on October 14 to battle group leaders Algeria.

The Cranes sit second in Group G with 15 points—four behind Algeria and level with Mozambique—with two games left to determine their fate.

Only group winners book automatic tickets to the finals in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, while the four best second-placed teams will advance to the playoff route.

For a nation that has never qualified for the global showpiece and has traditionally underperformed on foreign soil, the stakes could not be higher.

The Belgian gaffer has moved decisively to strengthen the midfield by recalling Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots SC) and Oyirwoth (New England Revolution), two versatile box-to-box midfielders who he believes can breathe new life into the engine room.

Mission possible

“So far we have done well - not only by the results but also the way we are playing,” Put said at the squad announcement at Kadiba Stadium.

“Now we have two games away from home that will be tough, but we hope for a good result. The confidence is there and the players are in shape. For Bobosi, he has shown he can play different positions—defence, defensive midfield, attacking midfield—he is talented and reliable.

"For Oyirwoth, hopefully the stories are true that some European teams want him. That is what we want, but first let him prove himself at the national team.”

The midfield competition will be fierce. Alongside Bobosi and Oyirwoth, Put has options in Enock Ssebagala (Vipers), Ronald Ssekiganda (APR), and Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC), all of whom will be battling for starting slots.

For Put, dominating the midfield battles in Francistown and Algiers will be key to avoiding the defensive collapse and attacking bluntness that marred Uganda’s recent ties against Mozambique and Somalia.

Going forward, Put will hope his forwards arrive in camp with sharpened scoring boots.

Denis Omedi, Allan Okello, Joseph Mpande, Rogers Mato, Reagan Mpande, Jude Ssemugabi, Uche Ikpeazu, and Travis Mutyaba all flattered to deceive last time out, and the coach is demanding a ruthless edge in front of goal if Uganda is to punch above their weight.

At the back, despite summoning eight defenders, Put is likely to stick to his trusted backline of Jordan Obita, Elio Capradossi, Aziizi Kayondo, and Toby Sibbick.

Between the sticks, legendary captain Denis Onyango returns but expectations are muted, with Jamal Salim preferred as first choice ahead of Onyango and Nafian Alionzi.

The Cranes’ local-based players are set to travel on Sunday to join the foreign contingent.

The preparation window is tight, but Put insists no stone will be left unturned. “We have to do everything possible. In football, you never know, but we believe second place is within reach,” he added.

For Uganda, the equation is clear: conquer Botswana, resist Algeria, and hope that fortune smiles kindly in the playoff permutations.

With Byaruhanga and Oyirwoth back to steady the midfield ship, Put is banking on fresh energy to finally break Uganda’s qualification jinx.

The Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces)

Defenders

Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda), Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion, England), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC, Uganda), Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland), Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Herbert Achayi (KCCA FC, Uganda) and Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Ronald Ssekiganda (APR FC, Rwanda), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC, Kuwait), Allan Oyirwoth (New England Revolution, USA), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers SC, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots SC, USA)

Forwards