Byekwaso admits KCCA failure, throws in towel

The end of Morley Byekwaso’s tenure as KCCA coach was always near with the club labouring in his two-and-a-half years.

It came down to a shambolic 1-0 quarterfinal exit from the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday, beaten 1-0 by Solitilo Bright Stars with KCCA missing a penalty.

Noordin Bunjo thumped the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan to ensure that the record cup champions must wait for their next piece of silverware.

Byekwaso resigned in the post-match interview.

"It is time I give up for someone who can make KCCA better. I have tried my best but the situation has remained the same,” Byekwaso revealed.

He preempted a fans mob that had chorused at Kavumba Recreation Ground calling for his immediate sacking.

Byekwaso, moved around the pitch saying his goodbyes and looked every bit of a man resigned to his fate.

KCCA are five points behind StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders and rivals SC Villa having drawn their last three league games.



The sight Kankonde refusing to withdraw from penalty duties did him in to expose what Byekwaso would later call ‘player power’ in his parting shot.

"We had chances but the players once again failed to take them. The players fought for the result but we failed to get victory,” Byekwaso added.

His spell in charge, going back to March 30, 2021 has not yielded much of note except the Nkurunziza Peace Cup in Burundi two years ago.

For a player as good as Byekwaso in his heyday, it has been a sorry sight especially this season where the Kasasiro Boys often looked like a team that only gather on matchday

Coming days after the club celebrated 60 years of existence, KCCA is shell of the glorious days of Mike Mutebi and gasped for style and command.

Even in the club's current state, it felt like a bombshell. Management had continued to back him and his resignation must feel like an unprepared upper cut.

As he announced his resignation, the club management led were caught unaware with chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi seen frantically roaming around Kavumba with no clear next plan available.

Soltilo Bright Stars, who made the 2019 Uganda Cup cup finals, joined Vipers, Police and Adjumani in the 41st edition of the semifinals that will will have the finals in Lira in June.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Result