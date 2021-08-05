Byekwaso bemoans KCCA’s profligacy, Express held

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The endemic goal-scoring problem that has beleaguered Ugandan football for decades has come to haunt KCCA at the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam.

It has club manager Morley Byekwaso restless ahead of KCCA's send group match against KMKM of Zanzibar today at the Chamazi-Azam Complex.

The two-time Cecafa winners stare at the possibility of dropping out at the group stage as the team struggles to gain character and astuteness.

Byekwaso's preferred attacking choice of Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani and Julius Poloto fired blanks on Monday as the reigning tournament kings were put to the sword by Azam.

"We had a nice game. A game where we created many chances. In football, results count a lot. They took their chances while we didn’t take ours and at the end they punished us.

"We need to get more clinical in front of goal. We hit the woodwork thrice against Azam. We should be scoring all these chances," a concerned Byekwaso revealed ahead of a daunting task against the counterattacking Zanzibar outfit.

Advertisement

Granted the 2019 champions lacked ample preparations due to the Covid-19 lockdown and ongoing squad changes, they barely put up a commendable fight as Azam ran away 2-0 winners to top Group B.

"The players lost it in the second half. Tired legs messed us up and it is because we have not prepared sufficiently for the tournament due to the lockdown. We have to put all that aside and try to fight for the badge as defending Champions," he vowed.

To gain team bite, Byekwaso is expected to ring changes today, with new recruit Yassar Mugerwa, forwards Juma Balinya, Charles Lwanga, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Andrew Samson Kigozi and Andrew Kawooya all likely to be beneficiaries.

KCCA will have known the results of the Azam vs Messager Ngozi earlier game by the time they step up to face KMKM at the same Complex this evening.

The other Ugandan side, Express, drew 1-all with Nyasa Big Bullets at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Red Eagles took an early lead thanks to a clinical finish from Muzamir Mutyaba but a second half goal from Chiukepo Msowoya handed the Malawian guests a deserved point.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa’s side now have four points from two group games.

CECAFA KAGAME CUP

GROUP A





Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Express

Group B, Today at Azam Complex

Azam vs Messager Ngozi, 4pm





KMKM vs KCCA, 7pm





Saturday





Big Bullets vs Atlabara, 4pm at Azam Complex

Yanga vs Express, 4pm at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Azam vs KMKM, 7pm at Azam Complex

KCCA vs Messager Ngozi, 7pm at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium



