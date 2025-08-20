Byekwaso, Cranes dream bigger after historic feat

Uganda’s historic first-ever progression to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) signals the start of even greater ambitions.

After a pulsating 3-3 draw with South Africa Namboole on Monday night, the Uganda Cranes have not only made history but also earned the right to dream bigger.

Coach Morley Byekwaso, the man orchestrating this fairytale at least in the ordinary eye, has urged his team to step up.

Byekwaso and his team’s initial target was to simply break a six-tournament-long curse that had haunted Uganda for 15 years. Now, his eyes are set higher, perhaps on the main prize.

“We’ve reached here through hard work,” Byekwaso told Daily Monitor in the mixed zone. “It’s true that our initial objective was to do what we have never done before and at least reach the knockout rounds.

"Now that we’re here and considering how we have played throughout the group, there’s still energy in us in fact, it is renewed energy and we have to now readjust our goals to something even bigger because our fans deserve it.”

Disappointment to determination

For years, Uganda’s Chan campaigns ended in disappointment with group-stage exits defining their participation. But this time, the Cranes displayed a never-say-die spirit and tactical maturity that earned them pushed them into the last eight at the expense of pre-tournament favourite South Africa.

The group stage rolled off shakily with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Algeria but what followed were moments of pure magic and self-beief. Uganda scored freely, challenged stronger teams and responded under pressure.

The 3-3 draw with South Africa proved their resilience. The Cranes took the lead, faced three setbacks and ultimately secured the crucial point that sealed their historic qualification in under eight minutes.

Byekwaso’s words reflect a team brimming with confidence after rising from the dust. “We have achieved something but it’s now a chance to step up and aim for a level that matches our fans’ expectations and our own potential.”

Rising to the occasion

Several players have emerged as key figures. Vipers’ midfielders Allan Okello and Karim Watambala and Patrick Kakande dominated proceedings, combining creativity with defensive discipline.

Teammates Rogers Torach and Hillary Mukundane controlled the lines at the back while forward Reagan Mpande rose to the occasion and Jude Ssemuga proved to be a reliable clinical finisher under pressure.

Despite a cold Monday night, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa produced critical saves, winning player-of-the-match honors in the 3-0 win over Niger.

Their performances have not gone unnoticed and their individual brilliance could be a career-defining moment.

“While it is a good chance for the team, it is also an opportunity for them to sell themselves out there,” added team manager Paul Mukatabala. “It gives domestic players exposure and a chance to step onto a bigger stage. Uganda has talent and now the eyes of the continent are on these boys,” the former Cranes and Villa midfielder noted.

Vibrant stands

The team’s performance has sparked celebrations and breathed new hope across the country. Fans who had begun walking away after Bafana Bafana took a 3-1 lead in the 83rd regret their actions. Those who kept believing soon realized the magic unfolding on the pitch. On social media, the Cranes dominated conversations, reflecting a nation proud of its team.

“This is our moment,” said one fan at Namboole. “For the first time, we are not here to joke. We are competing and we shall win it.”

But all is not gold. Uganda’s quarterfinal debut is both a reward and a test. Hard work has brought them here but ambition and more belief will determine how far they go. While Uganda’s attacking strength and character were on display in the group stages, they also exposed defensive lapses. Conceding three goals to Algeria and South Africa underscored the need for tighter organization at the back especially now with Mukundane suspended.

“Every stage of this tournament demands focus and discipline,” Byekwaso noted. “We know what we need to improve and the players are motivated to do it.”

The Cranes will face [second in Group D] but Byekwaso insists that having been “into the furnace” of a challenging group, his team can withstand any opposition forthwith.

“Making history is wonderful,” Byekwaso concluded, “but making memories for our fans and leaving a lasting mark is what we aim for now.”

Byekwaso was the man who did magic when Uganda reached the final of the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of nations. Probably, that is his biggest source of inspiration and hope.

Chan 2024 quarterfinals

Saturday at Namboole