Byekwaso elated after frustrating rampant Eagles in Uganda Cup tie

By Denis Bbosa

KCCA will live to die another day.

The Kasasiro Boys coach Morley Byekwaso had preached a cautious before the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal clash against a team in the form of their lives - Express.

Going by the compact 0-0 draw yesterday, Byekwaso attained part of ambition but ultimately set up a mouthwatering return leg at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium next week.

Tactics used

“ We closed the spaces with an extra man in the midfield and I’m glad that my system of using numbers behind the ball contained Express, “ he said after the pulsating match.

Wasswa Bbosa’s home side two had clear cut chances in the first half but forward Godfrey Lwesibawa profligately blew them over the bar. Then came the Eric Kambale chance that KCCA defender Peter Magambo swept off the line. Soon the visitors’ goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was saving from Kambale as a myriad of Express attacks kept KCCA on the back foot.

“I pray we score when we get these many wasted chances at Lugogo other wise it’s hurting that we didn’t take the lead. “Expect the same pressure game in the return leg, “ the Express coach revealed.

His revitalised, hard-to-break-down side tops the Uganda Premier League table by a point over Vipers but this didn’t deter them to met out full force and come guns blazing against KCCA in order to draw first blood.

The rock solid defence of Murushid Juuko and Issa Lumu (replaced by Ivan Mubuya) gave the KCCA forwards no room to breathe.

Incidentally, the two sides also drew in the first league encounter at Wankulukuku and still have a tough date on the last day of the season at Lugogo to sort out.

Cops in Wakisha

The third quarterfinal today will have Police coach Abdallah Mubiru returning to Wakisha Grounds where his side where subjected to a humiliating 3-1 loss by hosts Wakiso Giants in the league.

Douglas Bamweyana’s Purple Sharks have upped their game of late and promise to serve the Cops an upset.