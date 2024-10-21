Byekwaso faces heat after another Jogoo capitulation

Record league champions SC Villa were seemingly on their way to a routine victory at home against Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday after a dominant first half that saw them take a commanding 2-0 lead before hell broke loose.





In a stunning turn of events, the visitors staged a remarkable comeback, clawing their way back into the game and eventually salvaging a 2-2 draw that left the Jogoo diehards reeling with ire.





It was a tale of two halves for the StarTimes Uganda premier league reigning kings, who dominated the first half but lost their way in the second, much to the dismay of their underfire coach Morley Byekwaso.





Villa started off like a house on fire, but they quickly ran out of steam and were left licking their wounds after a disappointing draw.





Knife edge





Inevitably, Byekwaso has come under intense scrutiny following the team's recent struggles. His suspect first-team selections, lack of tactical acumen, and tendency to develop cold feet in crucial matches have raised serious concerns.





Since replacing the sacked Serbian boss Dusan Stajonovic, who transformed the club into a dominant force, the team has lost its identity and struggled to replicate the attractive, robust style of play that characterized its previous era.





The enraged club fans are now up in arms, demanding that the coach throw in the towel before the situation deteriorates further.





The Jogoos have now slipped to eighth in the league table with just seven points from five matches.





SC Villa ignited the Mutesa II Stadium crowd in Wankulukuku with a blazing start, taking the lead in the 15th minute when Patrick Kakande converted a penalty awarded after Bright Stars' Jonathan Gift Odong handled in the penalty area.



The momentum carried over as Villa doubled their advantage midway through the first half. Charles Lwanga headed home a rebound after Ronald Ssekiganda's shot struck the woodwork, showcasing their dominance on the pitch.





Joseph Mutyaba's Soltilo Bright Stars staged a remarkable comeback in the second half. Paskali Oketcho's free-kick in the 61st minute reduced the deficit, igniting hope for a comeback.





With just three minutes remaining, Bright Stars completed their resurgence when Khassim Mustapha's long-range strike deflected into the net, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.





The team's inconsistency has put immense pressure on beleaguered Byekwaso, who was forced to flee the stadium through a back door on Friday amid angry protests from fans.





Soldiers in control





In a thrilling encounter at Lugogo on Friday, Hussein Mbalangu's Nec ascended to the summit of the league table, amassing 12 points from five matches.





The victory came courtesy of a spirited comeback against the visiting Maroons, who had initially taken the lead through an own goal by Jacob Okao in the 49th minute.



However, Nec's resilience shone through as forward Paul Mucureezi leveled the score from a penalty spot in the 58th minute.





The drama continued as silky playmaker Muzamiru Mutyaba sealed all three points for the army side with a decisive strike 17 minutes before the final whistle.





Bul knock off jinx





At Nakivubo Stadium, Abbey Kikomeko's struggling Bul finally secured their first league victory of the season, narrowly defeating lackluster URA 1-0 to go 12th with five points.



The winning goal came early in the match, as Pascal Ngobi unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that found the back of the net after just three minutes, following a defensive error by URA from a free kick.





This victory marked a much-needed breakthrough for Bul, who had previously endured a disappointing run of five consecutive matches without a win.





KCCA fire blanks





KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru had harbored aspirations of dethroning Nec from the top of the league table by securing a victory over UPDF FC on Saturday at Lugogo.





However, his ambitions were dashed as KCCA was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by a resilient UPDF side, expertly managed by Paul Kiwanuka.





Despite KCCA's best efforts, UPDF's resolute defense and disciplined performance proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.





KCCA are second with 11 points from five matches while UPDF are fourth in the table with eight points from the same number of matches.