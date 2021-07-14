Byekwaso gets three-year deal at KCCA

The announcement comes after all the technical members of KCCA run down their employment contracts at the end of June 2021

Morley Byekwaso will be the KCCA manager for the next three years. Byekwaso, who is also a former KCCA player, will serve as manager from July 2021 to June 2024.

The announcement comes after all the technical members of KCCA run down their employment contracts at the end of June 2021. Byekwaso took over as interim manager at the end of March 2021, after the sacking of the club’s most successful manager Mike Mutebi.

His time as interim manager did not change the club's fortunes in the short-term. A forgettable 2020/21 season saw the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions finish fourth.

They were also bundled out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by city rivals Express in the semifinals. Byekwaso has served as an assistant manager of KCCA on three occasions under Matia Lule, George Nsimbe and Mike Mutebi.

In the next few days, Byekwaso, a former KCCA player is expected to name his technical team that he will serve with for the next three years.

Byekwaso is currently out of the country with the national U-23 team that will compete in the Cecafa Challenge Cup in Ethiopia from July 18.

