Byekwaso has task cut out ahead of Syli duel

As Uganda Cranes lick their wounds from a humbling 3-0 opening defeat to Algeria in the chan 2024 Group C curtain-raiser, attention quickly turns to tomorrow's must-win clash against Guinea.

With three points already in the bag, the West Africans pose a new and arguably more complex threat.

For Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso, this is more than just a second group game — it's a chance to reset a campaign already teetering on the edge.

Guinea’s 1-0 victory over Niger was a tactical masterclass in midfield control and patient build-up. While the scoreline was modest, it was the Syli Nationale's fluidity and positional intelligence that stood out.

With six players named either Camara or Bangoura in the starting lineup — and more on the bench — Guinea bewildered Niger with quick interchanges and intricate movement.

The winning goal encapsulated their attacking identity: left-sided overloads, a burst of pace from Aboubacar Bangoura, and composed link-up play finished off by Mohamed Bangoura.

It was a seamless passage from wing to goal, built on understanding and chemistry that Uganda sorely lacked against Algeria.

Guinea's hidden weapon

The trio of Alhassane Bangoura, Aboubacar Bangoura, and Moussa Camara ran the show in the middle.

They dictated tempo, shielded the backline, and controlled transitions. Against Niger, they completed 87% of their passes, recovered possession 16 times, and set the tone for the second half burst that produced the match-winner.

For Uganda, this presents a dilemma. The Cranes midfield was porous against Algeria, especially after Enock Ssebaggala was withdrawn.

His replacement, Shafiq Kwikiriza, offered energy but not the positional discipline needed to guard the defensive third. If Byekwaso persists with a high press, Guinea's midfielders — adept at playing through tight spaces — will exploit the gaps.

Uganda’s high pressing ambition against Algeria backfired. Poor coordination and late pressing triggers opened spaces behind the midfield and exposed an already fragile backline.

Algeria’s third goal — a counter-attack after Uganda committed men forward — was a textbook case of tactical naivety. Against Guinea, the smarter move would be to switch to a compact low block, particularly in the opening 30 minutes.

This would limit Guinea’s space between the lines protect centre-backs Arnold Odong and Rogers Torach (or a potential Hillary Mukundane)

Encourage Guinea to break down a dense defensive shell — something they struggled to do against Niger until the 47th minute.

Men to watch

Uganda must also improve communication at the back. Against Algeria, the leadership vacuum — particularly from Odong and right-back Gavin Kizito — allowed unmarked runners and disjointed clearances.

Guinea’s pace and diagonal runs will feast on such disorganization if not urgently addressed.

Guinea lined up in a fluid 4-3-3 formation, with fullbacks Mohamed Bangoura and Ousmane Drame pushing high to support wide overloads.

The midfield three rotate frequently, often pulling opposing markers out of position.

In fact, Cranes must watch out for Aboubacar Bangoura - a direct, unpredictable dribbler who beat his marker four times against Niger.

The midfield must be galvanized to contain Moussa Camara, the deep-lying playmaker who dictates tempo while the defence must be ready to tame Bangoura, a clinical finisher who ghosted into the box unnoticed to score the winner.

Rethinking the substitutes

Uganda’s starting XI against Algeria on Monday night lacked bite and composure. KCCA striker Emmanuel Anyama was largely anonymous, while Kizito and Odong were overrun.

Meanwhile, substitutes Karim Watambala, Yunus Sentamu, and Usama Arafat offered glimpses of urgency and structure.